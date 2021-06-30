Another cyclist killed by a hit and run in Greenville already this year? BYH Greenville and NCDOT for designing roads that remain unsafe. Lower the speed limit and add those missing sidewalks crosswalks and bike lanes all along Memorial Drive. Enough blood has been sacrificed already.
BYH. I contacted the state DOT concerning local roads that were in terrible condition. The reply I received was a thanks for making them aware and they would be added to a list for consideration when they received money. Evidently if there is money for tax cuts, there must be money for road replacing and improvements. What about the rainy day fund the state legislature is so proud of. Quit being so tight fisted and improve.
BYH to the GUC driver entering on MacGregor Downs Road. He did not stop, and I had to jam on the brakes to avoid a bucket truck pulling a ditchwitch. Shame on you.
The worst part about being a giraffe is having a lot of time to think about your mistakes when you’re sinking into quicksand.
Bless your heart to the astute Bless Your Heart reader. What I have learned from reading the column is that it’s riddled with posers. When someone claims to be from one political party, they’re often from another, and when someone praises the bicycle guy, it might be the bicycle guy.
A recent study indicates that men who bicker with their wives are at risk to die young. I could have told you that for nothing. No study needed. Of course if you are not bickering with your wife your marriage is not a very strong one in the first place. Marriage is all about bickering. Why else get married? Keep on bickering. The Grim Reaper will get you in the end regardless. Bicker way.
BYH, they say that every piece of chocolate you eat shortens your life by two minutes. I did the maths. Seems I died in 1537.
BYH to the hard-working immigrants, documented and undocumented, who pick and pack our fruit, cut our meat in packing plants, care for our loved ones in nursing homes, replace our roofs, work with glass at extreme height to build our offices, suffer low wages and abuse, pay into our Social Security fund without hope of benefiting from it, and yet are sacrificed on the cross of racist politics. No wonder many are named Jesus.
Being paid for play by the NCAA? I am sorry, sports is about team not I’s. I cannot believe this is even being discussed much less being a law soon. Wow, times have sure changed.
BYH: Guys, if your gal ever grabs a knife during an argument, grab a jar of mayonnaise, her instincts will kick in and just start making you a sandwich.
