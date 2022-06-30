In order to be happy, you must throw some stuff away. I doubt you will be able to wear your high school prom dress after 50 years. And your old Army uniform might be a tad tight. Throw it away and find happiness. Don’t leave it to the kids. Your son’s wife will probably bring in her mother to go through your stuff. Take a stand now. Face the challenge.
BYH, blowing on your wine in the coffee cup will convince everyone in your Zoom meeting that your tea is hot. Follow me for more helpful hints.
BYH, Supreme Court conservatives. Why not interpret the Second Amendment in a complete “originalist” fashion? Get rid of all state and federal laws banning the carrying of firearms. No more bans in state and federal buildings, no more bans in airports and airplanes, and no more gun bans in courtrooms (including the Supreme Court). Why are some members of society worthy of more protection than others? Do we have a Second Amendment or not?
BOH to all of us battling traffic. It’s ridiculous to think the planning board cares anything about those of us that aren’t contractors. Our roads and traffic patterns can not handle the traffic. Oh, I guess it’s OK if it takes 30 minutes to get where you’re going … which used to take 5-10 minutes at the most. I sat through three lights just to turn off of 14th Street onto Fire Tower! Fix our roads already!
Yes, we “liberals” will go crazy now that U.S. citizens, even in New York, are allowed to keep and bear arms. We love the idea that there might be more shootouts in public and possible death and injury due to stray bullets or just general chaos from the gunfights. We love it that we live in a society where it so dangerous that we need to go around packing. We are crazy that way!
BYH, East Carolina Summer Theater! Wow Mamma Mia! Without a doubt a shining star for East Carolina. Fantastic!
BYH to all the businesses within the Uptown district. I’m sorry that I can’t visit you but with the constant parking lot/space confusion, I just can’t risk getting a ticket due to confusion or being towed by these predatory tow companies. That’s who the council should focus on: predatory tow companies.
BYH, you know who are the ironic victims of the Supreme Court ruling? Republican voting women in hard right conservative states who get pregnant accidentally, who cannot possibly care for a child at this time, or those who are raped and impregnated or whose birth control failed. Good luck with that.
BYH, Canada must feel like they live in an apartment above a meth lab.
BYH, a gentleman is one who can play the accordion, but does not.
