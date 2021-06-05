BYH to the road planners at NCDOT. Why do y’all not know which roads flood in just heavy rain and act surprised every time? We see it in every storm and act amazed when a hurricane comes. Fix the bridges that are too low and clean the creeks and streams of the debris and our roads would not flood and risk the lives of first responders again and again and again.
Bless the hearts of the amateur and “professional” Bible scholars in this forum. The only thing that separates your debates from debates between casual and hardcore fans of comic books and sci-fi shows is that yours have real-world consequences. Not afterlife consequences. Direct cause and effect, negatively impacting the lives of those around you because you choose to make hate and fear your spirituality.
BMY where did the poster about UNC buying Vidant get his information? In 2019 the “UNC Health Care stated it has no plan, secret or otherwise, to acquire or partner with Vidant Health.” Even if there were plans, secrecy would be impossible. A combination of UNC Health Care and Vidant Health would require the approval of multiple public entities and boards. It would also require a public bidding process under state law.
Bless our hearts, so now N.C. is jumping on the bandwagon to offer incentives to people too stupid to get the vaccine. Better idea: How about rewarding the people who got their shot without having to be bribed.
Baseball games, GOP conference, high school graduations — all in the same weekend? I’m staying home.
No BYH to states and the government. If you keep on giving money to these freeloaders of course they are not going to work. All that is doing is making them lazier. Additionally, paying people to get the COVID vaccine is crazy. If I had known that I would have waited, but having gotten mine, I’m protected. No BYH to all the lazy people out there.
BYH DOT for having such low speed limits on our highways. We’re training for NASCAR and average 100-110 around Greenville since their is no enforcement. Just remove the signs and stop trying to slow everyone down by some rule that every driver votes to ignore with their gas pedal every single day.
Vidant going Carolina Blue? Aaarrrrrgggghhhhhhh.
You do realize that these COVID shots are not “free?” Somewhere, somebody paid out a bunch of cash. Think about it a minute and you can figure out who paid the bill.
BOH. Is it just me or are more and more of these BYH submissions starting to sound increasingly unhinged? Like either social isolation or too much alcohol has gone to some contributors’ brains.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.