Any government which is trying so hard to disarm its citizens must be planning to do something it would never dare try if its citizens were armed. See Venezuela. See Australia. See Canada.
Joe Biden, our elected President will spent billions of our money to arm the Ukrainian people but he wants to disarm all American citizens. Is this Communistic thinking?
How much of a background check can be run on an 18-year-old? It seems that much of an 18-year-old's "criminal" behavior would be tightly sealed in a juvenile record. That is one argument in favor of raising the age of gun ownership. Bless our hearts!
Bless our heart, we live in a country where the same people who demand a funeral for a fetus have no problem bulldozing indigenous people for a pipeline.
BYH Greenville for adding to greater congestion and pollution downtown by giving governmental handouts to car owners wishing to skip paying their fair share to park their cars on public land. Land downtown is valuable, make them pay fair market prices to park or get a little more exercise. A block or two of walking can do a body good.
BYH to the city of Greenville for failing people north of the river with so few painted crosswalks. How do you expect people to safely walk or roll across busy roads at intersections along Memorial to get to work, school, or home if you always neglect to budget for crosswalk paint? It is obvious to all where you systematically neglect crosswalk paint and who pays the price with their lives, again and again.
It costs taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars every year to build, pave, and maintain each and every on-street parking space in Greenville. It also costs more in flooding, heat, and pollution. Yet proposed parking rates are so cheap that on-street parking remains yet another wasteful government handout for the entitled class. BYH to all of these parking welfare recipients. They should be weaned off of handouts and made to pay their fair share.
Bless our heart, it is insane that the only notable change since Sandy Hook is that now kids are trained to hide, barricade doors, fight, or run for their lives. That was literally the solution, to put the responsibility on them to figure it out and wish them luck.
BYH heart liberals — it’s not that you are against killing children (abortion is fine) — it’s just you are against using guns to kill them. BOH, it’s all politics with some.
No BYH to the BHY saying "To the fools whining about the 'well regulated militia'” in the Second Amendment. Ask the Ukrainians who their militia is, you’ll then figure out why we have the Second Amendment. Never mind Matthew 5:22 says calling people fools condemns you to 'hell fire', this shows their mentality. The Second Amendment was about repelling invasions and insurrections. Not overthrowing our own government. Obviously this guy doesn't believe in the Constitution.
