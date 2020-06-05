With the big announcement in the paper of 300 whole cases in a county with 170,000 people, why is our county shut down? I notice when confronted about this, the Democratic shill in the governor’s mansion has his pre-programmed talking points handy, “well the virus doesn’t respect county lines.”{/div}
A big thank you to the online young lady that helped me today. She was very pleasant and helpful getting my order and putting it in my car. Food Lion at Stanton Square is lucky to have such caring people working there.
Bless Your Heart to Pitt County Schools for devising the plan that allowed seniors to attend graduation in person. Thank you for taking the time and making the effort to work out all the logistics to make it happen. It truly was a special ceremony and experience for us and our graduate.
It has been a funny few weeks. Seems that now looting and burning is looked upon favorably by the media. I guess it is because the rioting has defeated COVID-19. Of course I still can’t catch a break because I am still scared of burning, looting and COVID-19. I must be out of touch with all this new found happiness.
Removing Confederate statues will end racism and probably cure baldness. Blotting out our history is the pathway to true happiness. Will it work with marriage?
Are you sure that the ECU Trustees are not running the solid waste landfill? I mean a 62 percent increase seems a little high. How many coaches on the payroll? Did they build a huge tower like at the ball field? If this 62 percent rate increase goes through can we tailgate out at the landfill?
BYH, there is a fine line between a numerator and a denominator. Only a fraction of readers will get this joke.
BYH, they said all that was needed to go to the grocery store was a mask and some gloves. They lied, everyone else had clothes on.
I saw where some of the ECU Swimming and Diving Team were blaming bad decisions in the athletic department rather than COVID-19 for the athletic deficit. I imagine they will find that accurate budget information on ECU athletics is a well-guarded secret of international intrigue. The real figures are probably to be found when we find Jimmy Hoffa.
BYH to the city or county employees who don’t want to wear a mask at work, especially when social distancing is not feasible. Then sign a waiver, if you contract or spread COVID, no paid time off or insurance coverage.
It is June, so it’s time for my yearly thank you to my wonderful doctor, Dr. S., who saved my life 10 plus years ago. Cheers to you Dr. S (with two gluten free cookies). Thank you always.
