With Greenville facing a COVID-19-related budget deficit, could we sell special “speed limit” license plates. It would allow you to drive at the speed limit and remove your rear view mirrors so that you will not see the idiots on your bumper. Your blood pressure would go down and the city could generate needed funding. Working together builds a better Greenville.
Sounds like the landfill fees are about to go up. Can we go back to the days when we burned everything in a 55-gallon drum out in the backyard? It used to be a way to bring neighbors together, like a homeowners association meeting without the fake big-shots. Grab a beer and sit around the barrel as we burned trash!
A no BYH to neighbors who want to burn their stinky trash instead of taking it to the dump. I’m going to send you my doctor bill whenever I find out who is burning and keeping me up at night coughing. I’m going to start protesting about that in my neighborhood. I’ve got my rights to live too!
BYH to the county for reversing the requirement for employees to wear a mask during a pandemic! The reasoning was that it was uncomfortable to wear a mask for eight hours. Health care employees wear mask, shields, two pairs of gloves and are covered by PPE for over 12 hours a day due to people not taking this virus seriously.
Why does the Republican Party think they can unilaterally change the name of the Democratic Party to “Democrat” party? Would they liked to be called the “Republic” party?
All the burning, looting and talk of COVID-19 has taken student loans out of the news cycle. Are student loans still being made? Do you still have to pay them back? How about car loans? Will they be canceled as well? Can you get a student loan to help with the increased landfill fees?
The billion dollar companies of the NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL can’t guarantee that fans will be allowed to games. Trump wants a guarantee that 19,000 people will be allowed in an enclosed arena with no distancing and no face masks. BYH.
When President Trump carried a Bible from the White House to the church, after the route was cleared for him with tear gas, he held it in a way most Evangelicals do not. It’s a cultural thing. President Clinton, after being caught at illicit sex, carried his Bible to church in a culturally correct way — probably learned in Arkansas. Nonetheless, they were probably equally sincere.
BYH, no matter how cold you are, never wear a ski mask into a bank. I know that now.
Bless your heart, in the traditional catty-but-kind Southern way, to everyone who disagrees with me.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.