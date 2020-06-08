Pitt County’s COVID19 cases went up by almost 50 from Friday to Saturday. The state numbers set a new record Saturday with 1,370 new cases in one day. Keep putting your head in the sand like an ostrich. Or like a Trump. I’m sure it all will miraculously go away. BYH.
BYH to all who keep going on and on about racism. There is so much talk about privileged whites and how whites are racist against blacks. What about the Facebook post listing black-owned businesses and supporting them and not white owned. This is racism against white. Why not just support the business for being a good business not based on color!
I keep reading about the movement to defund the police. Hopefully we will get a pretty good notice before that happens as I want to move somewhere that has a strong police department. Us old school law abiding folks love to have the police around. Love to see them riding through my neighborhood.
The state corona case numbers are shooting up. Want to know why? Attention span. BYH, Americans. We have the attention span of a gnat. We can’t focus on a problem and stay with it until it’s solved, even if your life depends on it. Literally.
If you read the documents, America's liberties, freedoms and rights apply to all citizens. Why do so many speak out as if those only apply to their way of thinking and no others? If you think someone using their best judgement in running your state/county/city is tyranny, how is forcing your opposing opinion on others instead not also tyranny? If you are really against tyranny, be against it from all sides.
The NFL players went after one of their own because he had the nerve to say he respected the The United States flag. If these NFL players hate the country that has given them so much, for God's sake please leave so that people that know they live in a country, though flawed, is still the best in the world can live in peace.
The Democratic party and most of the media blame Donald Trump for everything that goes wrong, but they never give any credit for anything he does right. He was responsible for all the racial tensions and problems in the Middle East that have being going on for centuries, he caused a virus, he is plotting with Russia in an elaborate plot to have them take over the United States. Just Watch CNN.
We live in a world of political correctness, which means you can only express the "correct view." So if you hold in your true feelings does that make your feeling go away? Or do you long for a world where you can say what you think? Seems to me we are a little bit less free than we were last week.
Everyone can agree that when someone is killed or mistreated by the police that the police should be held accountable. But that does not give anyone the right to destroy other peoples businesses and property in protest. Can everyone agree that the criminals should also be held accountable?
Mark my word. Our current president will be remembered in history as the worst president this great country has ever had! Bless his corrupt heart!
Washington, D.C., belongs to all citizens. The mayor of that city could not control the violence but objects to the national guard protecting our country's monuments. Does any one see anything wrong with that picture.?
If you hate Donald Trump so much that you are OK with seeing the national monuments defaced and your neighbors businesses burned and destroyed just in hopes that he will be blamed and lose the next election, then maybe when you look in the mirror you should ask the person you see how to solve your own issues.
Be careful what you wish for. People wanted to open North Carolina back up. Now COVID rates are spiking. Numbers don't lie.
BYH, so let me get this straight, countless celebrities, corporations, sport stars, billionaires, senators, congressmen, preachers, priest and countless others condone the riots, looting and property damage. All the above are only out to protect one thing: their image. Nothing will ever change. Abraham Lincoln predicted long ago that blacks and whites will never get along.
All law enforcement should step aside and refuse to make any arrest connected to George Floyd protests. Let the weak-tone chiefs, sheriffs and mayors enforce action against the protestors. They feel you cannot do it right, so stop. Let them do it. They are the problems. They train you, but refuse to back you?
Not aware of even one person that is defending the cop that had his knee on George Floyd's neck. So then, why the rioting? There is hard evidence that thousands are being paid to riot and cause as much chaos and damage as possible. Could it be that the radical left, along with the complicit media, is just advancing their agenda. Give it some thought.
BYH to looters. Please allow me to explain something to you. It is foolish to burn the store down once you have looted it. Obviously, you will be unable to go back and loot it again once they have restocked if you burn it to the ground.
Still waiting to see any evidence that busses of Democrat-funded rioters traveled from Raleigh, or where ever the rumors stated, to ransack Greenville. Must be true, since the Mayor's wife posted about it. While we are at it, no one can find the often-referenced Democrat playbook that lays out how the 'rival' political party will somehow benefit from destroying the economy that we ALL live in. Fact-checked sources only, please.
Bless our hearts, America. When will we stop making every social issue a crime? When will we stop thriving on mutual paranoia and hostility? When will we stop drawing arbitrary lines in the sand over every issue? Until we can all see every human as equal, nothing will change.
It should just not be BLM but it should be ALM — all lives matter. It should not matter what color your skin is or your race but the fact if you a decent human being that all lives matter. Stop this racism! We are all God's people and he loves all of us and we should do the same.
Why did Mother Nature make all these races and genders? And how about all those kinds of coffee you can now get? Couldn't we get by with just one cereal? Too many choices leads to uncertainty and chaos.
BYH to the administration of a Pitt County middle school who allowed staff to hijack the eighth-grade graduation parade for their own personal/political agenda. This day was about the children and their accomplishments — shame on you!
Shame on those who want to enable the criminal element of our society to prey on the rest of us. When we disable our police who will we we call on to protect us? The good criminals?