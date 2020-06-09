Bless our hearts! It was amazing to see people of every race come together in peaceful protests.
You can not blame every policeman for what a few do wrong. You cannot blame a race because some of them are evil. You cannot blame an entire race for the evil their ancestors did. If this country really wants to heal, we will see ourselves as Americans first, then work out the problems with our differences. None of us can change the past, we can only change the future.
BYH to Uptown Greenville. We are currently at the now-what phase of revitalization. We have a half billion of new development, mostly student housing. Now what do we do moving forward?
Please remember the message that was presented: We said black lives matter, never said only black lives matter. We know all lives matter. We just need your help with #blacklivesmatter for black lives are in danger. Together, we can make a difference!
Defund the police, are you kidding? If you agree with that, then do not call the police if your home is being robbed and you are being attacked. Call the liberals that support that policy and see how long it takes for them to come to your rescue.
It is simply not true that police are killing unarmed black men in this country every single day. Look up the statics for yourself. Just because something is said over and over does not make it true.
So, remove the Confederate monument from the Pitt County Courthouse grounds to the Confederate graves section in Cherry Hill Cemetery, unless you are so offended by those Confederate dead that you also want them removed, BYH.
Sunday morning. Please forgive me for blowing my horn at you. You did nothing wrong. I was tailgating on Fire Tower/Portertown.
Bless your heart to everyone who thinks removing statues glorifying the Confederacy is erasing history. I don’t know how you found out about Hitler or Pol Pot or Hirohito without a bunch of statues of them.
Bless your hearts to criminals who feel like they are being mistreated by other criminals then do criminal acts to show their displeasure. When it is all over, the only people who suffer are law-abiding people.
BYH to the local networks last Sunday during the unrest in Greenville. Despite the tweets from local law enforcement, not a crawl or a crumb of information to let the viewers know. But let the temperature drop to 32 degrees and it’s steady annoying beeps and crawls. Big kudos to Bobby Burns though, for his Facebook Live accounts!
Bless your heart! Remember, not all blacks are criminals. Not all whites are racists. Not all cops are bad. Ignorance comes in all colors.
