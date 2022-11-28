We of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism (CAR) have advocated for school bus drivers, safety assistants, custodians and other facility services workers for many years. By participating in school board meetings we observed a meanspiritedness expressed during the public comment period.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent argued that the GOP's tidal wave of repressive education legislation has "an obvious purpose: to make teachers feel perpetually on thin ice, so they shy away from difficult discussions about our national past rather than risk breaking laws in ways they cannot themselves anticipate."

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.