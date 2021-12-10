I’m sorry so many people chose to stay home Tuesday night when they could have been learning something important at the Eastern NC Tea Party meeting.
The speakers were Dexter Liu and Winston Liu (no relation). Dexter is of Chinese heritage whose father was a Taiwanese Naval Attache to Washington, D.C., and Winston was a victim of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), being imprisoned and tortured for three years. Fortunately, he escaped to Canada then to the U.S.
Dexter spoke about the origins of the CCP, a radical Marxist/communist party which began when the Russian Bolsheviks infiltrated China and ended the Qing dynasty. He explained that the radical Marxist/communist mission of the CCP hasn’t changed; in fact, with the weak Biden administration, it is becoming emboldened.
Winston, who grew up and experienced firsthand the evil and brutality that is at the heart of the radical CCP, shared his belief that Chinese Marxist/communist forces are currently at work in this county and that it is more serious than any of us could imagine.
Both men shared their unique insights and perspectives on what is happening here in the U.S. These immigrants, for whom the reality of oppression and lack of freedom is clear in their memory, came to America not to undermine our values, but to embrace them. But they are seeing the same oppressive policies being instituted here and they are concerned.
They recognize what they hoped they would never have to see here in America.
Many people value their freedom and keep informed so they can defend it. Others will finally appreciate it only after they eventually lose it.
The Tea Party meets the first Tuesday of every month, at 5:30-6 p.m. at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Come out and learn with us! Vive la liberté
Diane Rufino
Greenville