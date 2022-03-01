BYH to all who cause division in our country. We all have forgotten the little song we heard in our churches. “Red, and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.” If we all could think about those simple words, there would be no division in our country. Hate is hate no matter what color you are.
As a young person I never dreamed of reading the same book twice. Now in my golden years I keep reading the same books because I know they are good. I keep trying the new authors but they are a little too trendy for my taste. The old authors knew a thing or two about insurance because they had seen a thing or two. You know what I mean. Unless you are a youngster.
BYH and RIP to Walter Cronkite, who was quoted, “War itself is, of course, a form of madness. It’s hardly a civilized pursuit. It’s amazing how we spend so much time inventing devices to kill each other and so little time working on how to achieve peace.”
BYH, whatever doesn’t kill me better run.
BYH to ECU School of Theatre & Dance and their performance of “Pippin.” It was sooo good and sooo well done! A shining star for East Carolina!
No BYH to either NCDOT or CXS railroad or both. There is no way the “ramp” created at the railroad crossing just beyond the Greene Street and Industrial Boulevard intersection is up to highway standards. If so, a warning sign needs to be installed prior to vehicle launch. You’d better hold on.
To the young man in the red Mazda, at the BP (Hugo’s) station on Charles on Friday afternoon, Feb 25: If you use the gas nozzle to whack buttons on the metal console, you can cause a spark, which is very unwelcome by local fire departments as well as by the family of the deceased. Patience is safer. Be well.
BYH to the drivers of Greenville. OK, so y’all figured out which five intersections have cameras installed because there are signs everywhere but that still has not changed your bad driving habits. Put your phones down, drive under the speed limit, stop at stoplights, use turn signals, yield for pedestrians, change lanes to pass cyclists, look twice for motorcyclists, keep your mufflers unmodified and quiet and stop littering your smokes. Simple enough?
BYH to all these people who have decided to back in their selected parking space. Has it crossed your mind that the person behind you is suddenly faced with you backing up, and now that person has to back up as well? Busy parking lots have a flow of traffic, and this stops everyone. And by the way, look around and you will see that most park the “normal” way.