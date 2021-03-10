An idea! Let’s put the statue in the Village of Long ago. Then we can ignore a monument to someone whose fame was riding a bicycle. It all seems a bit silly!
BYH to the customer at Local Oak who pays in just $2 bills. I got one of these as change from the bartender and it is one of the coolest ideas ever. My kids love them but my local store clerks had to check their phones to see if they are real U.S. currency. Keep them circulating and educating everyone in history by using the most beautiful U.S. bill.
The so-called COVID stimulus bill should have been called the Freeloader Enhancement and Democrat Pork Barrel Bill. Little money is going to people who really need help. The fact of the matter is that when the going gets tough, the politicians and their supports get rich.
Spring is springing! Now is the time for the City Council to address the wearing of lycra-spandex tights. A law must be placed on the books that sets weight limits on the wearing of tights. We must do this for the beautification of our city. Just say no! Let the shapely girls wear tights and the bigger girls wear the tent dresses. Do this for our city. Do it for the kids.
BYH, white privilege doesn’t mean your life hasn’t been hard, it just means that the color of your skin isn’t one of the things making it harder.
BYH, don’t let anybody tell you not to stick a fork in the toaster to remove some bread stuck in there, it’s our right! Besides, more people die from the flu, anyway. Sincerely, the Darwinian Society, weeding out the idiots daily.
BYH, I thought this country severed ties with the British Royals in 1776.
BYH Gov. Cooper, you are a genius. The reason the limits for gatherings are so low is that you knew that many would not wear masks. You also knew no one would enforce it. Good job Governor. Hope to see you at Clark LeClair Stadium.
BYH to the person who thinks the $1.9 trillion “relief” bill goes to “the rest of us.” You obviously haven’t read the bill.
BYH to the government that tells us what we have to wear when we are out in public. You’re restricting my rights to freedom to wear what I want. There is nothing in the U.S. Constitution about pants, shoes, or underwear being required to be worn!
Bless my heart, I’ve made some mistakes I cannot change, but I changed so I don’t make the same mistakes.
BYH, the same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg. It’s not about your circumstances, it’s about what you’re made of.
BYH, the ancient Chinese say “If the tree is twisted, it will live its life. If the tree is straight, it will become planks.”
