A no BYH to those soliciting for money inside stores like Walmart. That is illegal, and I’m no fool!
BOH. Pastry is baked, dumplings are boiled. If you are looking for a recipe for chicken and pastry look up chicken and dumplings. In this area, a long time ago in a place far away, someone was making a pie dough and used the scraps in a pot of chicken stew and dubbed it chicken and pastry. It’s all good though, no matter what you call it.
BYH, Biden makes Neville Chamberlain, the great appeaser, toward Hitler look like Winston Churchill.
BYH to those wasting energy blaming the president, Democrats, or anyone else, for the impacts of sanctions, or for not enough sanctions, or for too many sanctions against Russia. Use that energy positively by helping the people of Ukraine in any way that you can. War is hell and in a global economy, we are all in this together.
Inquiring minds want to know how many baseballs are on the roof of Clark LeClair stadium. How many baseballs are blocking the roof drainpipes? Someone please send up a drone and share the footage on YouTube. Thank you from the game attendees!
BYH, the war in Ukraine will not be short. The Ukrainians have been empowered and Putin does not care about the loss of lives. Pray for peace!
Bless my heart, I’d rather walk into the light hungry than walk into the dim and feast.
BYH America. We cannot win the battle in Ukraine. Russia will take over Ukraine no matter what we do. But what is the cost to us? “Destruction.” We will pay the price for getting involved with the Civil War between Russia and Ukraine. Biden has led us on a path we must pull out. Our way of life is becoming just as bad as Ukraine. Let NATO deal with Russia.
BYH, this is a big country with lots of phone numbers. You know which phone number would be horrible to have? 867-5309. I imagine you’d get calls every hour asking for Jenny. People would call you just to sing to you.
BYH to those who feel it is safe to burn trash in open burn pits in Pitt County. We can all smell and inhale the plastics and paint poisons you’re burning and y’all risk the fire spreading out of control in these drought times. So knock it off!
“The first casualty of war is the truth.” Somebody important said that? It might have been a college football coach. So how much of the news coming out of Ukraine is pure truth? Or is the media slanting the news to make their point? Might want to read between the lines on this war coverage. On a positive note the Brook Valley Shortcut is beautiful in the Spring. Put the top down and c’mon over, man.