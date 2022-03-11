BYH to the people who every other day criticize Greenville’s lack of sidewalks, bike lanes, greenways and so on. I have a little advice for you, move to Raleigh, Chapel Hill or whatever you seem to know so much about and glorify. We (me) wish you would.
Bless the hearts of those drivers who feel the need to compensate for smaller things in their lives by needing cars nearly as large as tanks and to modify them to make more noise, pollute more and blare music. Your need for attention is showing and it is sad.
I would like to see the comic strip Dilbert removed. It is not the least bit entertaining, or funny!
Any Dilbert fans care to differ?
BYH, Greenville. If the goal of spending over $15 million is to make Dickinson Avenue safer and walkable and bikeable so that people support the shops, why raise the speed limit? It was already dangerous at 20 mph, with city buses speeding through. Now that it is 25, people drive at a deadly speed of 35-45. Spending millions to widen it means faster car driving and deadlier intersections — far less safe to walk or bike.
BYH to Greenville, or should I say Trashville. Are the public works employees responsible for picking up roadside trash working from home? In all my years I have never witnessed so much trash on our streets and roadways. Is there a citywide spring cleanup scheduled soon? If not, I think it’s time for all citizens to show some love for our city and pick up trash.
About the comics: Nancy and Marmaduke suck! How about Gary Larson and Calvin & Hobbes instead?
We wish. Larson, creator of The Far Side, and Bill Waterson of Calvin & Hobbes fame, retired those strips and they are no longer available. Meanwhile Charles Schulz died in 2000 but Charlie Brown lives on.
Couples who have been married for 40 years or more do not have to talk with each other. By that time you both know what each other is thinking. I can have a conversation with my wife in my head so why bother with the real thing. The result is the same. Hurt feeling and sadness. Grunts, nods, scowls and separate bedrooms makes for a long and healthy marriage. Love stands the test of time.
The Westshore Shower ads that are constantly running on WNCT and WITN are really getting on everyone’s nerves. I change channels but they are played over and over. Someone should contact Westshore to alert them that the plant sitting on the toilet needs water or is already dead and needs to be changed out for a fake one. Please bless our hearts by removing these ads or I am going to have to self-medicate.
BYH, I don’t have pet peeves, I have whole kennels of irritation.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.