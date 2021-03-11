Bless your heart to all of our teachers. You deserve recognition and thanks for all of your hard work since the COVID pandemic. All of you are appreciated for your determination, inspiration and perseverance.
BYH to ECU athletics, great to see fans getting back in the stands with baseball and looking forward to a packed football stadium this fall! Go Pirates!
BYH, I hate to tell you this, but if cartoons, children’s books and toys can make you miserable, then you already were a miserable person.
Bless their heart, the folks that burned Dixie Chicks merchandise in the streets, quit watching NFL because players were kneeling, and boycotted NASCAR for forbidding Confederate flags want to caution you against cancel culture.
Where are we at on you paying off my student loan. I have put a deposit down on a boat and camper van and wish you would go ahead and pay it. Remember your promise so get on with it. History will be kind to you. “Play the man, Master Ridley; we shall this day light such a candle, by God’s grace, in England, as I trust shall never be put out.”
With the high price of red meat, I’m thinking global warming is about to be defeated. I have switched over to chicken and now ignore the red meat counter. The restaurants are now using so much filler in the hamburgers that they rate below hospital food. Hopefully, the new liberal government will ban red meat, sugar and hog meat. And ban men coloring their hair. And ban marriage after the age of 50.
Bless your heart to the town of Grifton. When are we going to get a grocery store? It is very sad. We lost our grocery store, pharmacy and our doctor’s office. In order for us to get fresh fruit, vegetables and meats, we have to go to neighboring communities. Everyone doesn’t have transportation. It seems as though we can’t catch a break.
Thank you to the city of Greenville for starting to install the long-neglected sidewalk ramps on Dickinson Avenue. It has been years since the road was repaved but better years late than never. BYH, though, that y’all still forgot to do it at Pennsylvania and Dickinson. The sidewalks there are still without ramps!
BYH Farmville for removing the needed safety mirror for the alleyway by the Pig. Without that mirror walking downtown is dangerous once again. Please put it back up.
My daughter has been invited over for a sleepover. Should I contact the parents and ask if I can search their house for Dr. Seuss books?
Bless my heart, if I had a dollar for every time I didn’t know what was going on, I’d be like, “Why am I always getting all this money?”
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.