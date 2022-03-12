I want to say bless your heart to Greenville Animal Control. I requested them to pick up a dead raccoon on Greenville Boulevard. Within two hours after the request, they were there, jolly on the spot. Thanks a lot for all who picked that animal up. You did a great job; you need to be commended. Thank you. Bless your heart.
BYH to the writer that said “our way of life is becoming just as bad as Ukraine.” Seriously? Are we being bombed? Are we being starved? Turn on your brain for just a minute.
An African American woman who’s soliciting money from people at Walmart, Food Lion and Lowes at 10th Street acts like she knows you but she doesn’t and this has been going on for at least three years. Something needs to be done about her.
BYH to the writer who noticed that all medications warn of the same possible side effects. I totally agree. The most amusing to me are those that list both constipation and diarrhea.
With fewer and fewer people attending church it puts more financial strain on those of us who do attend. There are so many sermons on being a cheerful giver that I have become depressed. I love to give but I fear not paying my bills. And I have an expensive wife who is very demanding. Her sermons are a lot more fiery and I can feel the flames when she preaches. It burns.
Kudos to the person who also noticed the dead plant on the back of the toilet tank in the West Shore Home commercial! My eyes go right to that eyesore, and I can’t believe that it was put BACK on the toilet after the remodel was finished! My husband says that Joe resembles an undertaker, so we always say out loud when we see that ad, “Good evening. ...”
BOH! Maybe we should send Sarah Palin to Russia to talk with Putin! It’s so close you know :)))))))))
BMH, I used to be a Dilbert fan 25-30 years ago when it picked up on office and work shenanigans but now it’s just inane and not funny. I’d have to be on the Drop Dilbert side. Ah, what to replace it with?
Dilbert is the only comic I read. Please keep it.
McDonald’s, Apple, Disney, Coke ... leaving Russia’s economy fraying. But until they declare a no-fry zone KFC is staying! BYH.
A no BYH to the neighbors who can’t tie up their own trash! I have health issues and am tired of chasing litter all over my yard. Please be a nice neighbor and bag your trash!
A no BYH to those people who like to slam things loudly. There are people who are noise sensitive and I’m one of them. Get your hearing checked!
Bless my heart, I keep a potato masher in my kitchen drawer, because sometimes it’s fun to not be able to open the kitchen drawer.
