If suffering makes you stronger then ECU basketball fans are world-class weightlifters. I am beginning to wonder if we are not in over our heads. This is like the dog who chased the car and the car stopped. What to do now? Errrgh.
BYH to MPCCA — Making Pitt County Clean Again! For god’s sake people, do you have any pride in your community? Our roads are so littered it resembles a third-world country. If we want businesses and people to locate here we need a clean county.
BYH to BYH and highway maintenance. Two of us complained in BYH about the many potholes on Charles Boulevard and all have been repaired!
I’m springing my clocks forward this weekend with the excitement of spring’s arrival and the gift of an additional hour light at the end of each day! BYH Daylight Savings Time!
BYH, when the coronavirus has finally exhausted itself, let’s do something good for the country. Let’s spend our vacation in the USA, eat in local restaurants, buy American products, buy local meats, veggies and support local businesses. These businesses will find it hard to get back on their feet without our help. Our products are some of the best in the world. Let’s make this our finest time!
I got my second COVID shot yesterday at the Convention Center. What a well-organized event. But I still think I will remain in quarantine. It has been nice enjoying time with myself. Wearing a mask at the grocery store has eliminated the “stop and chats” and, as a plus, I do not have to shave. Being invisible sure does have a lot of benefits. Serenity now!
BYH to the customers who wear masks to get in a store then switch them to chin straps. Your sophomoric behavior sets us all at risk for the pandemic continuing. Wear a mask or stay home — you’d do everyone a favor!
BYH to the person whining about someone in Sam’s without a mask! That was probably me. It was on my chin because they will hassle you if you don’t have a mask. I have been vaccinated twice and I am through with masks. You can continue to live in fear if you want. It is time to open up the state.
BOH. What is this insane obsession with face decorations? Vaccination makes us no threat to ourselves or others. Can’t the mask Nazis understand that? Too many people just want to impose control on others, with no actual regard for health.
Vaccinated people may still spread the virus.
BYH to Gov. Cooper and the legislature for working together to produce new K-12 regulation! I am pleased to see compromise. While this isn’t a perfect solution, I feel more confident in the result given the nonpartisan support. Thank you!
