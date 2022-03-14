Wonder how long it will be for the country to privatize the postal system? It could not get any more undependable. BTH, but the government support of this "sinking ship" is a slap to the taxpayers' face. Fed Ex and UPS are just the beginning.
BYH to Vietnam. First, they try to kill you, then they make you a pair of underwear. From what I can tell, they are neck and neck with Honduras when it comes to manufacturing underwear.
It’s easy to see, after his video diatribe against the brave Ukrainian president Zelenskyy, why Madison Cawthorn dropped out of college after one semester of mostly D grades.
Getting sick of gas prices? Just remember, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline that would have delivered 830,000 barrels per day. How does that grab ya?
It’s alarming to see that so many people in the U.S. don’t see that Trump and Putin are cut from the same cloth. Make America Great Again! Make Russia Great Again! Will we wake up in time?
BYH to the wingnut trying to blame President Trump for the high gas prices! They are just providing cover for sleepy Joe. The first thing he did when taking office was to stop the completion of the XL pipeline. Next, he banned all drilling on federal lands and stopped production on the North Slope. Less production = higher prices
Americans are complaining about the cost of gas while Ukrainians are losing everything they own! Where is the empathy?
Bless his heart. Joe Biden is the most powerful president in American history. He has done more in 13 months to destroy America than Jimmie Carter could do in four years, or than Barack Obama could do in eight.
BTH of all the people who believe the president controls the price of gas.
BYH to all the people who can't stop whining about Trump. I will agree that Trump was bad, but Biden is much, much worse. My slogan for the 2024 Presidential election is "Go Donald and Take Joe With You." Both these people are running on ego and neither is right for the job.
BYH to those complaining about higher gas prices (for a nonrenewable resource) and finding the need to attribute blame to one president or another. If you cared as much about what people in Ukraine are going through, maybe you would understand the need to sacrifice a little.
BYH to the unopposed candidates in Pitt County. Unopposed candidates continue to ruin the county with no consequences. Lack of leadership, lack of decision making and lack of closure for victims will continue for at least four more years. What a joke the criminal justice system has become.
Since other police departments in North Carolina use Flock cameras to catch criminals by running plates automatically why doesn't the Greenville Police Department start installing some of these and reduce more crime? They don't seem to patrol any more so let's use more technology to enforce traffic laws. Bless Their Hearts
My Suddenlink bill just went up $30 overnight? No explanation. Looks like MetroNet really needs to speed up its network to give us some options.
Let us call on the N.C. General Assembly to pass a law that makes it mandatory for clothing retailers to provide a free mirror with any of those lycra spandex tights that women wear. Maybe not necessary to provide the mirror with the smaller sizes but definitely provide the mirror for the big girls. They need to see what we see and then they will realize it is not a good look.
The city of Greenville just repaved Dickinson and now they're going to spend $15.2 million of our tax dollars to tear it all up just to repave a single mile of it again. With $15.2 million to waste, you might could make sure every sidewalk had a ramp on it and every bus stop was made accessible in the city and stop violating federal civil rights laws of disabled people, BYH
Words make you think. Music makes you feel. A song makes you feel a thought. Bless your heart.
