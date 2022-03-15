Alligators can grow up to 20 feet, but most only grow four. Bless your heart.
BMH, I am a perfectionist with a procrastinator complex. Someday I’m going to be awesome!
Bless my heart, they laughed at me when I told everyone I was going to become a comedian. Well, I became a comedian. No one is laughing now!
BMH, I went shopping today for a cherry and a microphone. Bought a bing, bought a boom.
Bless my heart, if I had a photographic memory, I’d be smart by now.
BYH, the one who dances with you in the rain will most likely be the person who walks with you through the storm.
Love when you can, cry when you have to. Be who you must, it’s a part of the plan. Await your arrival with simple survival and someday we’ll all understand. Someday, we’ll all understand. Bless your heart, and still miss you, Dan Fogelberg.
BOHs for ignoring one of the best ways to save on gas — slow down — it might also save your life!
A true BYH to the staff and providers at Vidant. My husband recently experienced some serious health problems. He has been consistently treated with courtesy and kindness, both while admitted and as an outpatient. Even when COVID cases were high, hospital rooms were filled, and other staff stressors occurring, we received respect and care.
Pickles, please!
A Dilbert fan here. Leave Dilbert alone; granted it may not always be comic or funny but it makes me laugh because so often it gives me the nudge I need to laugh at myself. Friday’s strip was a good example and reminded me of the Scripture verse, very loosely quoted, “remove the log from your own eye before you try to take the splinter out of your brother’s eye.” Long live Dilbert, Dogbert, Catbert and all the bert engineers crew.
BMO(pinion). Top 4 Comics: Dilbert, For Better or For Worse, Zits and Blondie. Bottom 4 Comics: Mutts, Nancy, Garfield and Doonesbury.
No BYH to the careless fool that ran the red light at Arlington/Red Banks at 6 p.m. Friday. If I had not looked left after the light turned green, Icky Woods would be dancing over me (cold cuts). Just another example of how dangerous our streets are. Thanks again, city government.
You got it wrong, Jon! Fire the team or at least the few not performing. How? Cancel their scholarships. Send them home. North Carolina is a right to work state.
BYH, not to be picky, but it’s “Johnny on the spot”, even though Johnny might have been jolly when he got there.