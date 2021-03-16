BYH to the people that have to listen to four-wheelers and golf carts ride roads from Indiana Wells to Macon Crossing blaring music all time of night. Law won’t do nothing but wait til they get hit. See what parents say then, as one pulled out in front of a car today. Dang Yuppies think they can do whatever they want.
BYH Winterville police. You could have detoured westbound traffic on Davenport Farm Road into the neighborhood on south side of the motorcycle accident, as it has an exit on the other side. Instead, you left everyone to themselves as hundreds of cars paraded through the north side neighborhood for two hours only to find three cul-de-sacs and no outlet. SMH.
While we are talking about the Pitt County Tax Appraiser’s unreasonable increase in car values, my 1994 Camry is valued at $580 by Edmunds and Kelly Blue Book. How can the county say it is worth $5,000? I will try to sell it for that amount and endure the laughter. Bless my heart!
Ayden constructed a mini park in an alley with a beautiful mural paying tribute to one of our own who was a fighter pilot during World War II but then planted a tree directly in front of mural. BYH Ayden.
Congratulations ECU Theatre for a beautifully sung and wonderful set Songs for a New World. Would have loved to been there live, but the stream was amazing.
Wow, so you are fully vaccinated so the heck with everyone else! 1) You must have had some fear or you wouldn’t have been vaccinated, 2) there are many people who want to get vaccinated but are not yet able, 3) you may not get sick but you still may be able to spread the virus. How remarkably selfish.
BMH I’m vaccinated and will continue to wear a mask until medically advised not to do so. It demonstrates social responsibility and that I care for our community. Finally, I don’t want to appear a self-centered, ignorant lout.
BYH to the artists at Eastern Elementary School. I have passed by your school almost daily since the pandemic began and you bring me joy every day. Your colorful personalized artwork rocks!
A BYH to those who don’t wear a face mask and follow the 6 foot distance rule. This is why we are still wearing face masks. Stubborn people who don’t like to follow rules. This is why we can’t have nice things. Stupid people don’t want to wear face masks because of their self-inflated egos.
BYH the great Dr. Bobby Burns who informs us that even after being vaccinated we are modern Typhoid Marys spreading the virus to mask wearers and other vaccinated Typhoid Marys. We are living among zealots of the fevered brow. Ignore them.
