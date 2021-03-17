BYH, instead of working so hard to make ends meet, work on having fewer ends.
No BYH to Vidant employees. Maybe someone should teach them what the crosswalk sign display means when it changes. They seem want to walk out in front of cars with the hand blinking telling them not to cross.
Bless your heart to the lady in the white Lexus who chased me down 14th Street in pouring down rain to scream at me about a traffic infraction. You almost slammed into the car in front of you trying to pull up next to me. Bless your heart.
Bless their heart, if Republicans are suddenly so concerned about government spending after their years of corrupt giveaways, I have a great solution for them: Let’s repeal the $2 trillion GOP tax scam from 2017 to pay for a whole slew of proposals that actually help working people.
BYH, speak to people in a way that if they died the next day you’d be satisfied with the last thing you said to them.
Does anyone else find it interesting that the ECU Brody School of Medicine “senior leadership” appears to have no Brody School of Medicine graduates? The BSOM has existed for 40 years and cannot seem to find one acceptable alumni for an administrative leadership position in the school. Bless your heart BSOM grads.
BYH DR: Do your arithmetic on the mural panels for the parking deck.
You are correct: 91 by 184.5 feet is a pretty big canvass. It’s inches not feet.
Bless your heart county commissioners. We keep paying more for trash disposal and keep getting less. If you do your research you can see that other counties do not use ECVC to recycle and do a better job at at lower cost. I applaud you trying to help with the employment of disabled people, but cost should come into account also. How much of our tax money are you willing to spend?
BYH to those who think dumping their trash on the side of the roads and highways is a good thing. We were with friends from West Virginia on the new bypass and were embarrassed to see the trash that has been dumped. What happened to the Keep NC Beautiful campaign? What a travesty! Now that I noticed it, even the two lane roads in the county are trashed. Just another sad commentary on our society.
BYH, don’t carry your mistakes around with you, instead, place them under your feet and use them as stepping stones.
The plan for my stimmy money is to leave huge tips and pay for the person behind me in the drive-through.
BOH. Am I the only one that hates daylight saving time? Why can’t we leave it alone? Let’s get with the times. Tractors have lights these days!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.