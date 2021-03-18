BYH to the blonde ECU student driving a black expensive Lexus sedan with New Jersey plates (sure Daddy bought for her) who pulled onto Charles and tailgated me in the turn lane into Sheetz. Oh and neither she nor her friend wore mask into the store, and FYI they were there buying beer as she had on a St. Patrick’s Day shirt with Drinking Team on the back. SMH
Four-way stop lesson one: Come to a complete stop; don’t just roll and go! Otherwise, you’ll be saying BYH to yourself if you get a ticket for not stopping completely! BYH, drivers!
Honda, your ads on television are a turnoff. You would think they should be sold to NASCAR instead. No bless your heart.
A BYH to those people who like to slam doors loudly. That would pretty much cover the whole area. You’ll have to remember that you have noise sensitivity people that can’t stand loud door slamming. It grates on their nerves. Just like certain things grate on yours. Be mindful!
Sidewalks to nowhere in Greenville? The new car wash on the Boulevard gets sidewalks that lead to nothing as does the new Sheetz by the hospital, but the new Taco Bell on Washington and 10th only has one? New car dealers on Evans put in zero sidewalks. BYH for making no sense or having no plans to ensure the safety of people who don’t wish to walk in the road dodging speeding cars!
Bless your heart, fellow North Carolinians. Highway Patrol publicizes a “Booze It and Lose It” campaign while Gov. Cooper continues to allow to-go alcoholic beverages, formerly known as open containers.
Well, they are supposed to be sealed by the vendor and remain sealed in the vehicle.
Had my bi-annual luncheon with my financial adviser this week. Went to a restaurant and he ordered a gluten-free meal. After the meal, I dropped him as my financial adviser. If he is making enough money to go gluten-free then he does not need me! Probably has some French cuff shirts as well. Do your homework!
The long COVID lockdown has brought my wife and me closer together. We are so close now that we have realized we can’t stand one another. It was OK while I could get out and she could get out. But being cooped up together has made us see the truth. We would get a divorce but we hate giving money to lawyers more than we hate each other.
BOH. Every American who thinks getting a free $1,400 check from the government is a good deal should give themselves a $10,000 cash advance on their credit card.
So the Catholic church won’t bless gay unions. Good. It’s none of their business. It may have the positive effect of causing more people to leave “The Church.”
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.