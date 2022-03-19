BYH is becoming progressively stupider and more superficial by the day. Do we really need to read peoples whining about traffic noise, barking dogs or their intolerance of every little irritation under the sun? Why not mix in a little political reality rather than adding to mindless ranting and complaining?
What? Political posts like these?
Hello Biden (or Brandon)! While supporting the invasion of Ukraine — how easy would it have been to send the aircrafts, etc., that were left behind in Afghanistan to anywhere in Europe? No, he gave it to the Taliban and we wonder what’s wrong? He is an idiot!
BYH to our leaders in Washington, D.C. What are you thinking? You are wasting time voting on “time.” There are more important issues in our country than whether the time of daylight is one way or another. What fools we have in Washington. Prices are going high, our streets are unsafe and gas is way too high. Ukraine is being given millions of our dollars and you waste time voting on “time.” Stupid fools.
Bless his heart, if Trump was still president, he would have adopted Putin’s party line and tried to turn Americans against the Ukranian people. He tried to dismantle NATO, so you know he would have done nothing but support Putin is his evil war. When asked in an interview what he thought about Putin being a killer, he actually said, “You think we are so good?” He almost seemed to be working for Putin.
Bless your heart, you would think that an external threat like Putin would draw Americans together in common cause. But the Republicans that supported Trump these last five years have been tacitly working on Putin’s behalf. Prove me wrong.
A recent Quinnipiac poll shouted volumes about our country. When asked if the U.S. was invaded in the same way as Ukraine, would you stay and fight or flee the country, 68 percent of Republicans said they would stay and fight for their country while only 40 percent of Democrats would do the same. Hmmm, You could have at least lied to cover your cowardice.
BYH, here’s the truth. Obama’s policies and regulations caused gas prices to hover between $3 and $4 a gallon. Trump’s policies and the undoing of Obama’s policies lowered the gas prices to around $2 a gallon. Biden came into office and undid Trump’s “America first” polices, applied his far-left polices and now we have gas over $4 a gallon, heading for $5. BYH, undisputable.
Bless their hearts, Trump and Putin are like two peas in a pod. They both seem to be insane. Megalomaniacs, both.
Is that what you wanted? Plenty of intolerance, rants and irritation. Not sure about reality.
