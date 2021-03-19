What has happened to the good people who took pride in the way their community looks? The roadside trash along the U.S. 264 Bypass north of Greenville a pure disgrace. I would make an effort to try and clean it up but it will take a miracle. I tried contacting my county commissioners to report the issue but as of today I have gotten no response from either of them. Sad.
BYH to GUC and city who have chopped trees to nothing but short limbs on Elm Street from 14th to Greenville Boulevard. I get concern for power lines but why not in the fall? You have destroyed the beauty of spring and summer! Will be a year before they shed their beauty. Southern BYH also means “you are dumb or otherwise impaired, but you can’t help it.” Yep that is you. Ridiculous shame to the area
BYH to the person complaining about the church not blessing gay unions and that it’s none of their business. Maybe it isn’t but it’s God’s business and he doesn’t bless them either. Now, are people going to leave him? Please stay with God because he is our only hope for blessings!
Just finished reading BYH (March 18) and a very ignorant person writing in that their “financial” adviser ordered a “gluten free” lunch so they are “dropping” that person as their adviser! Many of us have “celiac disease” and have to order “gluten free.” I am very offended by this ignorant person who wrote this and then had it published by you!
BYH to the person who wants a financial adviser that isn’t making any money.
BYH to the person that thinks people may leave the Catholic Church because it won’t bless gay unions. In actuality they are leaving God because in my studying the Bible he doesn’t bless it either. According to the Bible it is a sin for a man to lay with a man or a woman with a woman. So, in this case who is wrong?
Four-way stop lesson two: Pay attention to which car arrives first at the intersection. If it was you, you go first. If not, wait your turn. If you and another car arrive at the same time, then the car on to the right goes first. BYH, drivers!
BYH, As a liberal paper, I doubt that you would print this. When Biden was VP under Obama the president said Biden would screw up everything. Looks like Biden is doing a pretty good job under that moniker and has been able to do it in only 60 days!
Bless their heart, QAnon is just trailer park Scientology.
Go Seahawks! UNCW 10, ECU 2. Great game.
A big thank you goes out to the chamber music performers at the vaccination center. Your playing during the mandatory post-shot 15 minutes reminds us all of beauty remains in the world.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.