I have a solution for commercials. A separate channel should be set up only for commercials. Those who like to watch commercials will be in hog heaven. Regular TV will be without interruptions, including our favorite reruns which we know by heart.
Thank you, DR for the article on band director Johnny Wooten and so much more. I met him in the mid-70s as a band director myself after moving to Greenville and he was a gem for the Greenville community. What a great article, especially during Black History Month, as he was a true human to all races by sharing his love of music and students. A true “Mr. Holland’s Opus” of Greenville.
Please, will some meteorologist or other weather scientist explain, in simple everyday language, the connection between huge snowstorms and global warming or climate change? There are many people who, quite understandably, don’t understand. I believe knowledge brings cooperation.
For Sale: My White Privilege Card. Over 55 years old but in mint condition. Reason for selling: It hasn’t done anything for me! No free college, no free food, no free housing, no free anything. I’ve had to go to work every day of my life while paying a boatload of taxes to carry those who chose not to work! If interested contact me on my cellphone that I pay for every month.
BYH and thanks to Tammy Mattis for her delivering Meals on Wheels in Farmville. She is a bright spot for those clients and cares so much about them. She takes pride in visiting with them when she does the route. We are grateful in the Farmville community for her service and compassion for a worthwhile mission. Thanks, Tammy, for all you do!
BYH to the drivers with no love for the runners. We are just trying to get some exercise and get home safe. We wear flashy lights, short shorts and are rather friendly. We just ask that you move over a bit and give us a friendly wave every once in a while.
BMH, women always say they love men in uniform, but when I wear my McDonald’s uniform when I’m out clubbing, no one will talk to me.
BYH car dealerships with that totally obnoxious pop-up chat box that constantly appears in the middle of the screen asking if I want to chat (with some ’bot) and get a quote on my used car. I do not. I just want to make a simple service appointment but you waste my time and annoy me with a poorly designed website feature. Please reconsider that obnoxious, inefficient feature.
BYH. The worst road in Greenville is northbound Charles Boulevard between Fire Tower and Red Banks. I hope you can drive with your right-side tires in the gutter apron for two miles.
