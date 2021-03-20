So I hear the new chancellor has moved in his new digs at Star Hill Farm. Priceless. I would rather live out there with the high-class folks than around a bunch of students. Star Hill Farm has such a genteel feel to it. I drove through once looking for yard sales but I doubt they do much of that out there. You can move the Ivy Tower but it is still the Ivy Tower.
Ok Pepsi, I have been turned off by Coca-Cola but do I have to hear your commercial with the woman screaming how much I love you? It is on over and over. Hire new copy people
Well, she threw her hat in for the senate race. Some people can't stand they may have to get a real job. No BYH.
Bless my heart. I always look forward to Jeopardy every night. Unfortunately, Katie Couric has spoiled that.
BYH Greg Murphy. On Wednesday you voted against the Violence Against Women Act showing your total disregard for both your female and male constituents. The safety and protection of those victims of abuse and violence apparently is not a concern for you. Instead, you continue to vote in lockstep with the most far-right members of your party. Time for you to become a leader and not a follower.
BYH, may the dreams you hold dearest come true, and the kindness you spread keep returning to you.
BYH, stop abortion at the source. Vasectomies are reversible, so regulate that all young men at 16 years old get vasectomies, until they are deemed financially and emotionally ready to reproduce. What? You are not comfortable regulating men's bodies like that? Then mind our own business.
Bless my heart. I'm confused. Which car is fastest, Honda, Toyota or Nissan? Seems they all want to outrace each other in the TV commercials.
BYH to all the Trumpers who have refused to get their vaccine. Ok, you heard it from Trump himself, the vaccine is a good shot and it’s OK to get one. What more do Trumpers need to hear now so please 47 percent go get your shot for crying out loud.
The Atlanta spa shooter was turned in by his parents, we all owe you a sincere thank you. But nope, not one thanks to the parents or supporters of the "fake patriots" who stormed the Capital on Jan. 6. What an embarrassment.
BYH, don't cut anybody off. Just grow. They'll fall off.
BYH Pitt County Schools. You talk more about how many meals you cook than the education of the children.
Bless our hearts. We are now living in a country with a puppet government run by the DNC. Biden now appears to be suffering from full-blown dementia.
BYH, 0 Republicans voted for the $1.9 Trillion Covid relief package. 278 Republicans voted for the $1.9 Trillion tax cuts for corporations and the rich. That tells you everything about Republicans you need to know.
BYH Rose Glover. We have a Pandemic going on and you're worried about having a house demolished because it's a haven for cats. To control the cat population you have to have programs in place for catch and release. Trap cats, have them spayed and neutered with the help of volunteer veterinarians and assistants and release them. You tear this house and they will go to other areas. Maybe you should volunteer at one.
BYH, "when plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it." (French economist Frederic Bastiat)
Bless your heart, Cancel Culture. Don't you realize that at your core, you are intolerant? Just because you find offense in something doesn't give you the right to deny it to everyone. Doesn't matter how just your ethics seem. In the name of God, the Spanish Inquisition was intolerant. So were the Nazis, and the Klan and every dictator who ever lived. Cancel Culture, you need to cancel yourself!
Bless your heart Pitt County. Too bad you have a commissioner in Chris Nunnally that is to pro city. I do not understand why he defends the City of Greenville when they do not care what they do to the rural areas.
BYH to the writer who lamented over the appointment of a white male to the position of ECU chancellor. The best candidate for any job should be hired regardless of race, color or creed. I don't care what color, gender or sexual orientation a candidate is. I'd place a purple people eater in a position if their skills, knowledge and experience met the criteria for the job. Quit whining and make something of yourself!
Bless your heart Pit County. Can't you find a better, cheaper way to recycle in Pitt County? The prices keep going up and services keep getting cut. It is time for a change in the way Pitt County does recycling so the taxpayers get what we are paying for.
Looks like the Army is considering stopping the gender-neutral act physical fitness tests because the females were not doing as well as the males. Don't tell me they now think there is a difference between men and women, boys and girls, birds and bees, Alabama and ECU football? I thought we had pretty much denied the science behind gender and the downtown parking deck. What a world!
BYH to Paul Krugman, who said, "Something terrible has happened to the Republican party. We've gone beyond bad economic doctrine. We've even gone beyond selfishness and special interests. At this point, we're talking about a state of mind that takes positive glee in inflicting further suffering on the already miserable."
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.