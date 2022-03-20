Madison Cawthorn is a disgrace to the state of North Carolina. He refers to the president of Ukraine as a thug, he carries concealed weapons into Congress, he lies about his past and he has no respect for the office he holds. He gives North Carolina a bad name and hopefully he will not be re-elected.
I believe in Christianity, you don't. My personal relationship with God doesn't effect you one bit. You worship at the alter of "climate change," I don't, yet you are willing to sacrifice me, and the entire nation, in the name of "climate change." Tell me, who is the religious fanatic? BYH
Bless my heart, I know I'm being picky, but you know that song 'Isn't It Ironic' by Alanis Morissette? The things she lists, 'like rain on your wedding day, a free ride when you've already paid, like good advice that you just didn't take', etc., none of those things are in the least bit ironic. Bad luck or poor decisions, maybe, but not ironic. Maybe she doesn't quite grasp the definition of irony. That's ironic.
BYH, experiencing the consequences of your actions does not make you a victim.
BYH, the ability to speak several languages is valuable, but the ability to keep your mouth shut in any language is priceless.
A gas tax holiday might save some of us a few pennies or dollars at the pump now but cost us millions in delayed road and bridge repairs later in taxes and interest rates. Foolish immediate gratification think it is, BOHs
Don't get me wrong, the death of a 13-year-old for any reason is sad and my heart goes out to his family. However, I have to wonder what a child that age was doing riding a bicycle down the road at 1:30 a.m.? My parents would never have allowed it, nor would I.
BYH, scrap Nancy and JumpStart, and pick up Doonesbury (do they do a daily or just a Sunday strip?), and pick up Far Side (are they still around?).
Good question on Doonesbury. The Sunday strip is more than enough for some people. It's hard not to like someone Jane Pauley would like.
Bless my heart. I am a senior living on Social Security. In January, I got a 5.9% increase in my monthly SS check. The was offset by a 14.5% increase in Medicare which is deducted from my SS payment. I was shocked yesterday when I read that our Progressive Congress had given themselves a 21% pay increase. I couldn't believe it till I checked it out myself. These people are totally out of touch!
The increase boosted the salary of staffers, who deserve it, not members of congress.
A no BYH to those older siblings trying to make younger siblings think they are not capable of maintaining a home. Shame on y’all! You had full time jobs and better pay. And you can’t help me out more instead of talking about me behind my back? I’m on to you!
