BYH Daily Reflector, I knew I had done the right thing when I stopped my subscription to your paper after reading the Rachel Marsden articles (see March 16, page 6). It is OK to present the right and left opinions but not OK to publish disinformation and lies contained in the U.S. extreme right propaganda concerning the Russian/Ukrainian war
On the front page March 18, your headline says “Crime rates continue downward trend.” Your lede sentence reports 2021 saw “… an uptick in aggravated assault incidents and the highest number of violent crimes in the city since 2018.” Sounds like DoubleSpeak: Increasing aggravated assaults and violent crimes means crime is going down. Bless your heart, Daily Reflector.
BYH what exactly is the problem with crossing the street if there is no sidewalk on one side. There is only one way to get hit by a car in the street and that is to be in the street when a car is coming closely. Someone died at Vident by standing in the turn lane instead of waiting till the lanes were both clear. Don't mistake this as making excuses for the scum that hit a child and then drove away.
BOH. Brian McMillan’s letter, Cynthia Tucker’s column and the subsequent BYH comment about the Keystone pipeline outlined how Joe Biden does not control the gas supply and prices. Rep. Kevin McCarthy and his Anybody but Joe Trump Troopers would have you believe otherwise. I guess Joe Biden is still responsible for inventing COVID-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, hurricanes, wildfires, cream cheese shortage, traffic congestion on the Brook Valley cut-through, fire ants and mosquitos.
Isn’t it ironic that for all the Republicans railing about voter irregularities and fraud, Trump’s own chief of staff, Mark Meadows, is under investigation for precisely that?
BHOH, Biden has no heart. He would rather see women and children slain than give the help Zelensky is asking for. As Zelensky has stated, WWIII has already started with the Russian invasion. It's just a matter of time before other countries get involved after being bombed by Russia.
BYH to the woman soliciting at stores on East 10th Street. I placed a crisp, new $20 bill in my wallet as I shopped at Lowe's and Walmart. Unfortunately, she never approached me, ergo, I was unable to provide her with a small sample of my largess. Maybe next time.
Rep. Murphy actually thinks that President Biden has something to do with rising oil prices. Is he that misinformed or just deliberately trying to be vindictive.
BYH to Republicans. The vast majority are just normal, regular people. However, the far right-wing of the party is both anti-vax and pro-Russian. It's a very strange world.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.