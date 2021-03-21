BYH it’s not a muskrat. It’s a beaver.
Fair is fair. If a son must obey family rules he, in turn, must receive the same love and protection as other family members. Harry and Megan are right.
Bless all of our hearts, gay and straight, bisexual and transgender, lesbian, queer or any of the other many colors in the sexual orientation rainbow. For those who cast about the sin word so easily, I ask you, did you wake up one day and decide to be a certain sexuality? If not then it was a gift from the giver of all good gifts.
BYH Greenville. Do we really need another car wash? How about filling the empty retail spaces like Sears, Steinmart and the old Harris Teeter with retailers that we need! Let’s bring in Home Goods, Trader Joe’s, Costco and Whole Foods!
Bless the hearts of gun rights activists. A guy in Georgia has a bad day, and eight people die. Gun rights activists think more people who kill so easily should have guns. There’s a good idea.
BYH, the word queue is ironic. It’s just a q followed by a bunch of silent letters waiting in a line.
Earth is not a platform for human life. It is a living being. We’re not on it but part of it. Its health is our health. Bless our hearts.
Definitely no BYH to the BYH on Friday that said when Biden was VP, Obama said he would screw everything up. I guess anybody can just lie and get printed, just say any old thing.
BYH are you kidding me, the weather forecasters should be fired because all they are is a bunch of blow-hard salespeople. Forty years ago the weather forecasters could predict the weather without all the technology. Today’s folks are a bunch of talking heads. They would not know the rain if it hit them in the face
BYH Chicod, Conley and Hope parents. Wonder where your student will be attending school if the N.C. 43 expansion is approved? At capacity now, so redistricting may be the solution. Talk to your commissioner.
The new ECU boss has moved into the party house so officially Kari Blue Lane is now part of campus. Let the taxpayer-funded parties begin. BYH to the frats that are considering moving closer to Star Hill Farms now.
BYH to those who have posted about the roadside trash in Pitt County. Thank you for caring about our community because, based upon all the trash on our county roads, a lot of people just don’t care. I rode out to our family farm along Old River Road over the holidays and I could not believe how much trash was piled up roadside. It’s by far the worst I have witnessed in 40 years.
Bless my heart, the reason I am old and wise is that God protected me when I was young and stupid.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.