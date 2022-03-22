Bless our grammatical hearts! Many of us need a pronoun lesson. If you write the word “it’s” (with an apostrophe), you are using a contraction for “it is.” If you write “its” (with no apostrophe), you are using a possessive (like his or hers). Here’s an example: The tree lost its leaves in the fall. Got it? It’s confusing because the apostrophe is commonly used to show possession, but not in this situation.
BYH Rep. Cawthorn. He’s not a thug; he’s an actor who became president who previously played as an actor who became president. So call him an Ouroboros, instead. He’s the Ukrainian Reagan. Arnold, Sonny Bono, etc.
BYH to all those involved in the discussion for a cryptomining facility. Read The Washington Post article on a cryptomining facility in Limestone, Tennessee. The citizens in this area have “buyers remorse” due to constant noise. Sounds like jet engines taking off at night due to lower electricity costs, declining wildlife due to noise, property values lowered and quality-of-life issues due to noise stress. Do you want this near you? Not me!
Woke up warm and safe in my bed, while someone else heard bombs over their head. I jumped into a nice hot shower, while others have lost all power. I hugged my family since we are all together, while others said goodbye, possibly forever. While I fear the money that I will spend, others worry for the country they defend. So when I feel I want to complain, I will stop and pray for Ukraine. BTH.
BYH to the council-approved entrance to Greenville sign. Really? With all the talented artists in Greenville, that’s the best? It looks like a sixth grader’s last-minute art class homework. No offense to sixth-graders intended. Please revisit this topic.
Please tell me the location of the workplace with the thermostat at 77. My wife keeps it on 67 and I’m freezing!
BYH, it’s funny how drinking eight glasses of water seems impossible, but eight beers and seven shots in three hours goes down like a fat kid on a seesaw.
BYH, the further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.
BYH Pitt County. Save a few dollars. Fire the county and city planners. No one listens to their recommendations, so why bother? The developers own this town and get anything they ask for.
BYH Greenville City Council for voting against your own land-use plan to allow heavy commercial with a new housing development on N.C. 43. The existing businesses that the developer spoke of were there years before any zoning. The council’s decision to allow urban sprawl sets a dangerous precedent.