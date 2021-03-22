BYH, NCAE. Wow! Your organization is willing to do whatever it can to prevent students from receiving an education. #NewLeadershipFailure
After five years of marriage she looked over at me on the couch, half asleep, and said "That was false advertising, when we were dating you said you were interesting." I said "You misheard me, I said I was into resting." Bless her heart.
Bless its heart, she asked me to kill the spider, but instead I got the most peaceful weapons I could find, a plastic cup and a napkin, captured it and let it free outside. Because if I am ever caught in the wrong place at the wrong time not bothering anybody with my crime only just existing, I hope I am greeted with the same kind of mercy.
BYH to the pigs of Pitt County. Stop whining about all the trash on our roads. It is each of our personal responsibility to keep our roads clean. It is not the responsibility of the city, county or state government. Maybe the pigs could ask their mamas to pick up roadside trash. Looks like someone always took care of you growing up.
Bless my miserable middle class heart. I worked over 40 years, 40 to 60 hours a week. I borrowed money for my house, my cars, my furniture, etc. I supported my wife and children and paid my bills. We bought what we could afford and led a happy life. Young people today live a life of leisure, complain constantly and expect handouts for everything. It's time to grow up and accept responsibility for you life. Stop whining.
I quite like wearing the mask when I go shopping. And I pull a hat down low so that no one can recognize me. It avoids the dreaded Larry David "stop and chat" scenario. Plus you can eavesdrop on friends and neighbors who do not realize you are listening in on their neighborhood gossip. I learned that Sally is already coloring her hair and that my business is in trouble. Really?
BYH to the Town of Farmville for removing the pedestrian safety mirrors by the alleyways. Your previous installation of them made walking and running downtown safer for everyone from car drivers exiting blind alleyways. Removing them removes a sense of safety for my children and family members who prefer to be healthier by walking, so it removes our visits and trips to businesses, stores, and restaurants.
BYH Greenville's Public Works Department for finally working on making sidewalks along Dickinson Ave accessible with ramps that should have been done years ago. Better late than never. Thanks P.J. for knowing about the ADA law!
BYH, after only 60 day, polls show half the country believes Biden can't do the job. Has anyone noticed that whatever the event is Harris is always 6 feet away from Biden. You never saw that under Trump/Pence. The pseudo-president calls the shots and keeps him on track as ex-Obama appointees write the executive orders for him to sign after he checks his cheat sheet. This country is a mess because of voting Democrat.
BYH to the electric vehicle industry, instead of force-feeding the notion that gas- and diesel-powered vehicles will be wiped clean from the market place by 2035, how about let consumers make that decision. With the poverty level as high as reported, not many could afford an electric vehicle, much less replace or work on it. No one should feel like a criminal for driving a gas or diesel powered vehicle.
Why does the city bother to install speed detecting signs then just ignore enforcing the maximum speed limits when nearly every driver exceeds them? Look at the school zone speed zone signs on Arlington in two places or Elm and watch how many drivers risk killing children every day by speeding. The signs see and the police ignore, bless their hearts, until children are hit and killed. Every school zone should have enforced signage.
BYH. Let's get the $71 billion taxes from churches. Sorry, don't say we feed the poor. Guess what? You can write it off from taxes when you file.
Bless Your Heart Joe Biden for the disrespect the Chinese have shown you. Your liberal spending spree including the recent "rescue package" stuffed with Democratic pork was financed entirely with borrowed money, and the Chinese are major creditors. They own you and they know it.
BMH. Will someone explain to me why the banks won't allow customers inside? To my knowledge, they are the only business that won't.
