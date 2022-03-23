What do Coaches Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith and Hubert Davis have in common? They all have a winning record at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Carolina fan?
One way to fight global warming would be to quit using disposable diapers. Wash them just like we did back in the day. Hang them out on the clothesline to avoid using electricity to run the dryer.
What is the difference between a Republican and a Ukrainian? A Ukrainian will defend their Capitol. BYH.
BYH to all the non-history majors. Please remember that Greenville is not named for being “green” but for Nathaniel Greene, a slave-owning Yankee transplant from Rhode Island who rebelled against the British Crown in the 1770s. His portrait still hangs in the lobby of City Hall.
It makes my blood boil when I read some of these stupid, idiotic remarks. Putin is about as wise as a dumb oyster. If Trump was still in office you wouldn’t be facing World War III. Get the blinders off. A 2-year-old could run this country better than your idiotic Biden.
BYH to the new welcome sign. I’m not saying it’s bad. But overall Greenville needs to stake its claim and have a brand. Multiple brands is not it. Be bold like Durham with its “City of Medicine” pronouncement. It needs to be something medical-related that ties in ECU, Vidant, the med school and biotechnology companies.
Bless the hearts of the ECU party-goers at North Summit Avenue and the greenway. The noise, public drunkenness, litter and music were bad enough, but trying to explain to our children on a stroll of the greenway why you — males and females — think it is OK to urinate in public alongside your wall and why the greenway is disgusting. Please remember that others live here and raise children who use toilets.
BYH mayor and City Council. Address the red light cameras in the city. Time to admit you were wrong and get rid of them. Do the right thing. Place this issue on the table.
Does Greenville want to grow responsibly or irresponsibly? Housing is one thing, but the rezoning in Bells Fork allowing heavy commercial with high-density housing — going against the city’s own plan — is irresponsible. Just a rubber-stamp for the good ol’ boy network like we’ve seen so many times before.
I would not trust anyone who doesn’t like the comic Mutts. Must be an animal hater. And Doonesbury is an equal opportunity political magnifying glass, spotlighting the many absurdities. You can either laugh or cry (or get angry if the truth hits a sore spot).
BYH to Victor Hugo for this positive and encouraging thought: “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise.”