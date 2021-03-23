A no BYH to those impatient people waiting in line. If you’re that impatient why don’t you get your medicine mailed to you instead of complaining on how long it’s taking? Seriously! I was second in line and there was someone ahead of me. And you were not obeying the 6 foot distance rule either. So please stay home!
To the person who said that your gift of sexuality (no matter where on the rainbow) was a gift from the giver of all good gifts: You may have thought they were your words but I have no doubt they were guided by the Holy Spirit which constantly reveals new ideas to God’s people.
Bless our hearts. Joe stumbles up the steps of Air Force One. Not the first stumble and won’t be the last.
Hey Sup Dogs! Barstool Sports is a gross misogynistic sophomoric media empire. Bless your heart for seeking their approval.
BYH to the contributor who wrote in right on queue!
Bless our hearts. To the guy who recommended we give ourselves a $10,000 cash advance to understand the “good” deal our “stimulus” check is. What a great comparison that is. If people really understood where most of that money is going and how we’re going to pay for it they would be horrified. God bless our children and grandchildren.
BYH, I always wanted to be a monk but I never got the chants.
Elections can be honest only when voters present a valid ID and the vote is cast in person. Anyone who believes that this is voter suppression is a complete idiot.
Four-way stop lesson three: Make sure you use your turn signal to ensure other drivers are aware of your intentions. If your turn signal isn’t on, but you turn instead of going straight, you risk getting broadsided by another car because of your lack of signal. BYH to all the drivers who don’t use turn signals! And there are lots of you on the roads!
BYH. I wish everyone would just treat everyone with respect and kindness. Remember. God gave color to people. They didn’t choose it. Love all of what God made.
I have had to quit going to those high-class coffee shops because I am too embarrassed to order. People in front of me order things that take like 30 seconds to describe. My order is so simple I feel diminished. Is there a class where you learn to order exotic coffee so that people will respect you? I feel so ashamed, worthless. I’m calling on the mayor to address this important issue. Or Calvin.
Those claiming that God doesn’t bless gay marriages must realize that the God they’re referring to only applies to 31.11 percent of the world’s population.
BYH it’s not a beaver. It’s a nutria.
