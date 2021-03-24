BYH, I love you. You’re probably thinking. “You don’t even know me,” but I figure that if people can hate for no reason, then I can love for no reason.
Bless your heart to the woman who said to me “You look like Elvis! ... now that he’s been dead for 44 years!”
No BYH to the person who called our weather forecasters blowhard sales people. You must not have been here in 1984 when the tornadoes came through Pitt County. Did it ever cross your mind that God was protecting us? I, for one, thank God and our weatherman, who does a great job. If you can do better, go for it. Better safe than sorry.
BYH. I give a person respect and the benefit of the doubt as a starting point and expect the same. But I’m not a doormat, a punching bag or a pushover. Christ said if someone smacks you, turn the other cheek, but that seems singular because even he had a temper, like overturning tables and wielding a knotted cord. Don’t push the red button just to see what it does.
BYH, force yourself to thank God about once an hour, even do it aloud. You’ll find that your whole perspective on life will be brighter. You’re welcome.
BYH, ethnicity is not a choice. Sexual orientation is not a choice. Race is not a choice. But hate is a choice!
The liberals are still depressed. I thought maybe once they got rid of Trump they would recover but it does not appear to be the case. All they have done for the past four years is talk bad about Trump. Now they try to talk good about Ol’ Joe, but their hearts are just not in it. No one is quite sure what Joe is doing but that is a good thing, I think.
Since all this stuff with COVID I have not heard much about global warming. Is that still an issue? How is Al Gore doing? Any ice left at the North Pole? Will the COVID get us before global warming? Or do we still have to fear old age? Help me out here.
Now would be a good time for the North Carolina General Assembly to crack down on drunken drivers. Let’s make North Carolina laws on drunken driving the most severe in the nation. Tough laws and honest enforcement would greatly reduce the drunken idiots on our roads. Fill our jails with drunken drivers until maybe they will get the message. How many more families will have to lose a loved one to a drunk driver?
BYH to all involved in the local vaccine effort. So many different groups are working together for the good of our community. Amazing what happens when different people truly unite for common goals.
BYH, the older I get the more I find myself hesitating to throw away a used zip lock bag because it’s not even that dirty.
