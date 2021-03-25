Bless the cheesemakers for the Greeks shall inherit it all.
Bless your heart Dr. Bobby Burns. Tell us how vaccinated people spread the COVID.
They may spread it by not wearing a mask.
Bless your heart to the Biden administration for sponsoring radio ads all across Central and South America telling people to stay home and that the U.S. is not the home of freebies and lifetime goodness. Great plan. I know this will discourage illegal immigration.
BMH: Some books by Dr. Suess have been deemed inappropriate for my grandchildren as has Mr. Potato Head. But Cardi B has a No. 1 recording titled WAP and the social justice warriors have no problem. Go to YouTube and key it in. Make sure your mother isn’t present.
Bless our hearts. Turn ’em loose Roy and Joe. I promise you that they will have guns waiting for them.
BYH to Democrat politicians. Where do you plan to plan to house and care for the 10,000 illegal immigrants you are bringing into the U.S. every week?
No, the county cannot use the millions it collected in taxes to fill potholes or clean up trash. That’s socialism!
BMY. Twenty years ago one person put a bomb in his shoe and tried to light it and we still take off our shoes at airports. But an angry white man goes on a mass shooting every few weeks and nothing happens. Please explain, as I will wait as gun owners go berserk. Let’s ban assault weapons again.
Bless the hearts of the editors of Bless Your Heart for printing the recent debate on guns in grocery stores. ... How prescient. I guess we know how the good citizens of Boulder would come down on that debate. Now please encourage your grocer to be a good citizen.
BYH ECU. Dr. Jenkins came to build ECC into a great eastern North Carolina university, not to have it destroyed from within. What’s in a name? History maybe. If not for its founders, ECU would not be here.
God doesn’t bless gay marriages and neither does any other religion. Society changes but thankfully God doesn’t.
BYH to the person who believes the comment about the gift of your sexuality was guided by the Holy Spirit. Have you read God’s holy word, the Bible? Your comment suggests you have not. Society doesn’t get to change God’s word to make a sin a blessing. SMH.
To the renaming committee quit wasting time and money concentrate on the university needs. You can’t change history. No bless your hearts
Society must be getting back to normal since the weekly mass shootings have resumed. Let’s all gather round and participate in the body count at the foot of the altar to the mighty Second Amendment.
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.