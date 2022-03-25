Hitch up your wagon, the Democrats are doing away with fossil fuels. Bless our hearts, are we allowed to have horses in Greenville?
Bless our Greenville hearts. Another gas station along Fire Tower? What we don’t need are more dentists, credit unions, car washes or gas stations! How about a Trader Joe’s in the old Harris Teeter spot on Evans, a Home Goods where Stein Mart once was, a Whole Foods, Dillards, Macy’s or a World Market? Let’s add some decent restaurants too: Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang, Pei Wei, etc.
Warm weather and higher gas prices mean that we’ll see more people biking, running and walking. Please stay classy, share the roads and keep people safe. BYH to those distracted by their phone addictions who can’t control their speeding habit.
On Friday afternoons, a group of people gathers at the entrance to Walgreens, yelling at rush-hour traffic to honk their horns and interact with them. Distracted drivers watch them instead of what’s happening in traffic. Now they have added a huge sign directing all lanes of traffic to enter a “prayer to go” area in the Walgreens entrance and next-door parking lot. How is this legal?
Bless my heart, I pick my March Madness brackets based on their mascots.
BYH, the older you get, the better you get. Unless you are a banana.
Just wondering. Where is Hunter these days? Is he in the basement in Delaware or maybe in China? Just asking.
I saw the random attention PCC’s welding program received and the “new” facility. Those poor students. Many times there’s nothing to weld — no gas, no metal. Blueprint and welding classes were required for the degree. What they weren’t taught was how to “weld” these classes together by welding an object from reading a blueprint. How about putting resources into your current students who deserve much better? You should be ashamed! It’s hard to succeed. BYH, PCC.
Bless your hearts, Greenville City Council. Why don’t you just go ahead and annex the entire county and approve high-density apartments and more student housing? You have no regard for the existing land use plans or the jurisdictions of other municipalities. Hope you all are planning to move away soon because you won’t be able to live or drive in the mess you are creating.
Please run an article telling us where we can find the Christmas tree farm and funny-looking lighthouse depicted on the ridiculous new Welcome to Greenville sign. I have lived here for a number of years, and am not familiar with those attractions.
Bless my heart! I haven’t spoken to my wife in years. I didn’t want to interrupt her.
