Bless his heart, if Oral Roberts were alive today, he’d proclaim that God was going to “take him home” if his namesake team didn’t make it to the Elite Eight. Expect a miracle y’all!
Four-way stop lesson four: Always pay attention and proceed with caution when it’s your turn. If other drivers are aware it’s your turn, but you just sit there waiting for someone else to go, you can count on hearing some horns honking! BYH, Pitt County drivers who just sit when it’s their turn to go through the intersection!
When turning left from 10th Street to go into the Krispy Kreme parking lot seemingly with no problem, check to see you clear the median; it extends too far. I wasn’t noticing the median and my left rear tire went over it. They should put up posts to indicate the median. I may need to get that tire aligned.
Could someone please have some love for 14th Street up to Greenville Boulevard? Take pride people, there is trash everywhere and grass as tall as people along the railroad tracks. This is a well-traveled part of town possibly where people come on the way to see the pearly gates of ECU.
BYH, if you teach a wolf to meditate it becomes aware wolf.
BYH, I pulled a muscle digging for gold, but it was just a miner injury.
BYH, did you know, before crowbars were invented, crows had to do their drinking at home?
BYH, you know how they throw the ball into the crowd after they score? Well, they don’t allow that in bowling. I know that now.
In the U.S. over 50 years, there were 1.5 million deaths by firearms and 1,500 confirmed cases of voter fraud. Where would the rational society put its emphasis?
BYH to the two misguided writers who believe God supports homosexuality. To the one who thinks the Holy Spirit reveals new ideas: God would never offer a new idea that contradicts what he has already said about his condemnation of homosexuality. To the one who wrote only 31 percent of the world believes God does not bless gay marriages: God does not require a majority opinion to be right.
The person wrote that the God you refer to applies to only 31 percent of the world’s people.
BOH, the news media has become a brainwashing machine that controls our daily thoughts by focusing on specific issues that promote their agenda. The topic of the day, or actually months, is always a looming disaster with no resolution. The goal is to keep you hooked and angry until the next big story. There is no news anymore. Stop watching and listening and you will be better for it.
BOH, in our last consultation, the doctor told me and my wife that she had acute angina. So I punched him.
