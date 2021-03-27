BYH to the news media. When people say a poll shows what 75 percent of Americans think, I think they need to let people know how many people were polled. I conducted a poll on the BYH section of The Daily Reflector and 80 percent of Americans said that it is was fun to read, but 20 percent said it was not fun. I only polled five people.
Everyone pushing more gun control should take the time to educate themselves on the laws currently in place and ask why they aren't being enforced. The majority of gun violence, not including suicide, relates to the illegal acquisition of the firearm through theft, straw purchases or prohibited persons obtaining the gun by lying on the form 4473.
BYH, I'm old enough to remember when mentally ill people were put in hospitals, not Congress.
BYH, apparently 12 years of tuition-free public school is just fine, but add four years to it and all the sudden it is unacceptable 'socialism'.
Does anybody know who Terrence Lee Taylor is? Evidently, I don’t get out enough. BMH
BYH, accountability feels like an attack when you're not ready to acknowledge how you're behavior harms others.
BYH, according to a Japanese proverb, if you understand everything, you must be misinformed.
BOH, the GOP has controlled the Senate for 12 yrs. Isn't time the Dems get a little piece of the pie ? GOP now stands for Greedy Old People.
BYH to the Biden administration for welcoming the hordes of unskilled, uneducated young people to the land of milk and honey. Free housing, free food, free education and a steady income of welfare money coming from the Social Security system. On top of all that, they will eligible for free computers, phones, cable TV, etc. All this made possible by taxing the rich and business. What a wonderful country the Democrats are building.
BTH of Joe Biden. He's been criticized for a lot of things but he has accomplished one major thing. He's elevated Jimmy Carter out of the cellar from being the worst president in modern history and managed to do it in only 65 days. Don't tell me he can't get things done.
I got up in the middle of the night to get a glass of water and caught two of my rifles sneaking out to assault someone. Thank god the president is taking action against these violent weapons of war.
BYH, has it occurred to you that just maybe the need or desire to own an assault weapon is in itself a symptom of mental illness?
BYH, the less you own, the easier organizing is.
BYH, if you really think the environment is less important than the economy, try holding your breath while you count your money.
BYH, sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.
I am so sick and tired of the Nissan commercial. Are yall trying to sell a racecar. I dont think I have seen any of these cars in Daytona. Why don't you appeal to an audience that really supports the car's features? No bless your hearts.
No Bless his heart, Donald Trump is showing his evangelical followers to treat getting the vaccine the same as getting an abortion. Denounce it in public. Unless you need it, then get it in secret and deny it afterward.
Bless our heart, there is something drastically wrong in America when the same political party trying to take away our voting rights, civil rights, human rights, religious rights, social rights and Constitutional rights encourage people to take up arms in the fear that government is taking away our rights.
BYH, the NRA and GOPQ remind you: 49 dead in an Orlando night club, 26 dead at Sandy Hook, 17 dead at a Florida high school and 10 dead in Boulder are just the price America has to pay so the next mentally ill white guy having a bad day can easily buy an AR15.
It is so nice to know President Biden expects us to wear masks and get a vaccine only to let in large numbers of people at the border who have not been vaccinated. Where is his concern for Americans' health? Why doesn't the CDC address the border crisis? Why aren't health workers at the border checking out the health of all coming in? Talk about extending the pandemic! BOHs what next?
BYH, in a just society, people are prosecuted for what they do, but not what they think. A thought crime is a totalitarian idea.
BYH Hey Man Joe! You mocked President Trump for cautiously walking down a wet ramp. What caused you to stumble not once, not twice but three times up the stairs to Air Force One? Oh right, the Democratic media said it was "the wind." LMAO
BYH to all the NCAA women basketball players, coaches and American Idol contestants. Who told you the false eyelashes and fingernails were attractive?
BYH to the Trump voters now wailing and gnashing their teeth. That is music to our ears. Get used to it, for four more years we get to hear that glorious anguish, remember that every time you complain, it reminds us what losers you are.
Now we got folks calling for privatizing the ABC System again! Let's keep some vestiges of patronage alive in North Carolina politics. Being able to get some of the good old boys a job at the liquor store is at the very foundation of politics. I believe that if we privatize liquor sales the Presbyterians might change over from grape juice to the real stuff for communion. Let us light a flame.
Bless the hearts of all the folks convinced the mayor "runs" the city. Not only does he have nothing at all to do with day-to-day city operations — nor do any council members — the mayor only gets to vote when council members are evenly split. When trash gets picked up, roads get paved, sidewalks improved and so much more, thank the city manager and the 700-plus city employees!
Bless their hearts, the central rot in the heart of conservatives is that they consider money more important than people. How else could anyone disagree with making serious strides toward eliminating childhood poverty? Putting food into the bellies of hungry children across the nation is money well spent, not a waste. The fact that our country has to put up with so many indifferent, disingenuous, spiteful Republicans is a waste.
No BYH. How can we not take care of our wounded veterans who give their lives for our freedom but we can take in thousands of immigrants and give them free health care, food, lodging and schooling?
BYH to those who want to ban carrying guns to the grocery store. A "Gun Free Zone" is the most likely place to be shot. Violent criminals know that these shoppers are very likely to be unarmed. Knowing that these people are unarmed makes them "sitting ducks."
More mass shootings. Will Sens. Burr or Tillis take any action? Of course not: Burr has received $7 million from the NRA and Tillis $4.5 million. Blood money, pure and simple!
BYH to the young gentlemen who are involved in violent crime against other young gentlemen. I get the distinct impression that these activities are not well thought out. Most of the perpetrators are quickly apprehended and incarcerated. In turn, the vast majority of them spend many years in North Carolina's penal system. Act in haste and repent in leisure.
BYH "Clueless Joe" You got it backward again. You should close the border and open the pipeline.
