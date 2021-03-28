BMH I was at the muffler shop today. That work is exhausting.
Thanks, Dad.
Why do politicians feel the necessity to interrupt soap operas for their news conferences? We get this information on news programs five or six times a day. I’d like to watch my continuing stories so I know what’s going on.
Gun control works! Chicago has the most restrictive gun laws in the country and is by far the safest place in the world.
BYH, background checks and gun registration aren’t an invasion of privacy. Being shot is.
BMH. Why is it when I hear the word inclusive, I feel like I’m the one being excluded?
Now we are switching over to fighting fire ants. Already seen signs of their return to my yard. And all this wet weather has given weeds a new lease on life. But it does feel good to get out in the yard and enjoy the fresh air. I still steer clear of my neighbors. Not that they have COVID or anything. Just steer clear due to politics, religion and football conferences.
BYH, going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than being in a garage makes you a car.
Bless our heart, the one who plants trees, knowing they will never live to be able to sit in their shade, has at least begin to understand the meaning of life.
Bless my heart, I’m so glad I had my childhood before technology took over.
BYH, women will never be equal to men until they can walk down the street with a bald head and a beer gut and still think they are sexy.
BYH, war does not determine who is right, only who is left.
BYH, since light travels must faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.
Bless my heart, I read Scripture daily and have for over 30 years. As a Christian who believes that the teachings of Jesus are the fullest revelation of God, I see not one condemnation of sexual orientation. I do see condemnation of religious teachers who neglect justice, mercy and faithfulness.
Since Central American governments are well known for their honesty, crime-fighting, and good treatment of their citizens, it makes perfect sense for the U.S. to send billions of dollars to these countries to bring up the standard of living and make them desirable places to live, work, and raise their families. Their citizens would want to stay home and not travel to the land of milk, honey and freebies.
Why can’t there be two left-turn lanes at the stoplight at Airport Road and Memorial Drive? When turning left from Airport on to Memorial the left turn lane is always backed up. Hardly ever have a car going straight into the airport. Just asking.
