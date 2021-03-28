Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum in the old Dixon Medical Building on Second Street will be open 2-5 p.m. today and every fourth Sunday going forward. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history and a nod to tobacco farming. An homage to barbecue history is underway. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcomed and go toward the expansion of future exhibits. Call 746-4209 or visit www.aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.
ECU student exhibit
Emerge Gallery & Art Center, 404 S. Evans St., will host the ECU School of Art and Design Senior Student Exhibition featuring Danielle Boyd, Madison Groom, Madison Gurley and Emily Thomas beginning Friday through April 29. A virtual opening will begin at 5 p.m. Friday on the Emerge Facebook and Instagram pages. The gallery hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call (252) 551-6947 or visit emergegallery.com.
Printmaking exhibition
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host the ECU bachelor of fine arts printmaking exhibition through April 16 in the West Wing Gallery. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 758-1946 or visit gmoa.org.
Virtual concerts
The East Carolina University School of Music will present virtual concerts at 7:30 p.m. April 8, 12 and 19. The first will feature Matthew Driscoll, trombone, Elliot Frank, guitar, and Catherine H. Garner, piano , performing works by Paul Hindemith, Barney Childs, Nicola Ferro, Sigismond Stojowski as well as a premiere performance of Zach Zubow’s duo for trombone and guitar. The second features faculty artist Emanuel Gruber, cello. The third will feature ECU String Chamber Music concert. Each event will be streamed online free at http://livemusic.ecu.edu.
Stone Soup sold out
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s drive-through Stone Soup has sold out. The eighth annual event is a fundraiser for the church’s food pantry. To make a donation, visit stonesoup-enc.org.
Art camps
Emerge Gallery is offering 10 weeks of camp for ages 5 and up that focus on painting, textiles, pottery, metal design, photography and more. Camps run from 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 404 S. Evans St. in Uptown Greenville. They begin on May 31 and end Aug. 13. A full listing and more information is at emergegallery.com.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767. Call to make appointments at blood drives coming up at:
Winterville Free Will Baptist Church, 489 Cooper St. 2:30-6:30 p.m., March 30; Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 31.
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city’s Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this initiative. To learn more, call 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program.