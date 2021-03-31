The speed limit is not 75 mph through Greenville. Get off my tail. Thank you!
BYH to a special lady in Farmville who organized activity buses for the FCHS girls and boys teams to compete in the state championship. She also organized well-wishes when they returned home with fans lining the streets to downtown. She organizes many special events in town and truly is an ambassador for the Town of Farmville. Whenever there is a need she is there. Her name is Brenda Elks.
Bless your heart Pitt County, fix your recycling. You are way behind on how you should be doing your recycling. Prices for recyclables are up now, so make some changes while you have a better income stream. As a county you can do better for the people you represent.
BYH GPD, what happened to cars patrolling streets for speeders, tailgating, reckless driving, using turn lanes as merge lanes and driving while texting? Can we get back to patrolling our streets?
BYH. Who came up with the blinking yellow turn lights at major intersections, especially during heavy traffic? Bring back the green turn light at all times Please! Accidents waiting to happen.
BYH to those who litter our roadways. Their cars must be very clean inside.
Churches are places where like-minded Individuals praise the Father. They contribute to the growth of his kingdom with their financial input. You have one life to live, so make it count. No second chances on this Earth!
For criminal trials, I say we have the entire jury made up of the same race as the one on trial. Most of the time, they are harder on their own than the opposite. Can’t play the race card either. BOH. That’s a win-win.
Looks like folks will be going back to church soon. I fear a new fundraising campaign in the works. The church coffers might have been a little light during the pandemic. I have been doing the streaming church and noticed the preacher has started coloring his hair. That is a bad sign and surely means a fundraising campaign is in the works. I wonder if a bowtie is next?
It is irrational to think violence will simply disappear if all guns are banned. It is also irrational of gun owners to think that some unknown governmental agency is coming to take their weapons. Getting both sides of the issue to quit screaming and talk like adults would be a good start to solving the problems that lead to gun violence. Mass shootings get our attention, but the majority of gun violence goes unnoticed.
I agree to bless the cheesemakers but no BYH to those German sausage makers; they’re the wurst of mankind.
