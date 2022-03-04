BYH Joe, you are finally making sense. Bring back manufacturing to America, fund instead of de-fund the police and secure the border. You mean abandon your policies and bring back Trump’s agenda. Make America great again.
Thank you to the city and county parks and recreation departments for installing the road and greenway signage for the East Coast Greenway route. What an awesome idea to connect little ole’ Greenville on a greenway path all the way between Maine and Florida. I hope this leads to converting the old rail line between G-Vegas and Washington into a greenway path — now that would be an awesome addition to the area!
A no BYH to those who don’t feel obligated to tell coworkers what’s going on with them. That’s not being a team player. We’re supposed to be supporting each other, not be ugly toward each other and talk nasty about other people. That’s just plain rude and disrespectful!
BOH. POTUS 45 praises Putin for his invasion of Ukraine calling him a “genius.” Tucker Carlsen is a mouthpiece for Russian propaganda along with other Republican communist sympathizers scheming to destroy our democracy and wreck our economy. Sad day for America!
Hey Kamala, Russia is 77 percent in Asia. Maybe time to brush up on geography?
BYH to our country. Biden’s speech was like a three dollar bill — phony. Nothing said by Biden carried any truth. His time in office has been a disaster for the American people and our country. We have lost respect on the world’s front. He is destroying everything America has fought for to make our country great. Biden will cause America to fall. He is the worst thing that could have happened to our country.
BOH. Gas prices keep rising. Are you Trump voters happy yet? He killed policies that would have reduced our addiction to cheap oil and gas while destroying more of our environments. We’re addicts to the world’s cheap oil due to the GOP and when crude prices rise, America suffers.
BOH, watching the actions of this administration in domestic and foreign policy constantly reminds me of the camel which is a horse that was designed by a committee. If we keep going in the direction we are going then we will have a herd of camels.
Couples who have been married for 40 years or more do not have to talk with each other. By that time you both know what each other is thinking. I can have a conversation with my wife in my head, so why bother with the real thing? The result is the same. Hurt feelings and sadness. Grunts, nods, scowls and separate bedrooms makes for a long and healthy marriage. Love stands the test of time.
