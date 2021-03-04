Bless your heart to all the people who think the side of the road is there as a trash can. You can’t travel anywhere without being embarrassed by all the litter. Please don’t be a litter bug.
BYH, the DR didn’t mention the upcoming local railroad work on Greenville Boulevard and the resulting detours and now everyone is complaining about the traffic. There has been a sign out there for over a week. It’s happening again tomorrow on Fire Tower. People, pay attention!
We had this on reflector.com and social media but failed to publish it in print. Apologies.
BYH to the city leaders who removed the speed bumps along Fifth Street by ECU, valuing speeding drivers over the safety of our ECU staff, parents, students and visitors. Shame that you value speed over human lives.
Last year I complained to you about not covering the Golden Globes or the Oscar awards. This year you have done a great job of reporting the Golden Globes. Thank you and BYH.
BYH to the contributor who is selling their “White Privilege Card.” I have a proposition for you: Since you’ve obviously spent the last 55 years with your head in the sand, what if I trade you a library card for it? That way you can educate yourself about these things without the embarrassment of having to say such racist things in public.
BYH to Mr. Justin Smith and Smith Funeral Services for the Black History Month advertisement. It was a very pleasant surprise for a predominantly white funeral home to publicly acknowledge the accomplishments and achievements of Black Americans. Given the divisive 2020 election, racial unrest in our country, and the Jan. 6 insurrection, your ad in the Daily Reflector was welcomed and appreciated. Your support of the African American community has been noticed.
No BYH to Vidant’s ER department. Despite the signs stating “no photos,” I snapped pictures of the dirt on the floors, dried spills on the walls, and wind socks coming down from the ceilings. Oh wait, those weren’t windsocks, that was dust! How about preventing COVID by giving the place a good, thorough cleaning with a little bleach and elbow grease like grandma used to do?
Bless our foolish hearts. By all means, figure out a way to completely share the full realities of our collective history. But to systematically negate certain individuals and rename buildings and facilities, just say no! Please get off this slippery slope that will be never-ending. It is a huge waste of time and money that could be used for so much better. Do we really want to be stuck in the mud indefinitely?
