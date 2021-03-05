All I’ve read about was how good Vidant was in giving the virus shot. I wanted everybody to know how efficient and friendly the Pitt County Health Department was. It ran like clockwork the two times I went there for shots. Thank you very much.
Warm weather arrives and the muddy greenway becomes the most popular street in the city full of runners, walkers, dogs, wheelchairs, strollers, bikes, roller bladers, and more. Great to see so many people out there but be careful trying to cross 10th Street, Elm Street, Evans Street and more places because the city values car speeds over human lives. The safety lights on 10th are gone and others have none.
Bless their hearts! Boys will be boys and men will be men. Millions pray daily they won’t be revealed by a “me too” announcement.
Bless our wussy hearts! I am sure the Dr. Seuss books were not intended to be hurtful, but rather rhymsical, whimsical books for children to delight in! Quit misinterpreting everything you see and hear! Grow up!
BYH college boys who don’t need to state your pronouns. You know you’ve got a target on your back every time you take a babe out. You need a chaperone. Go to the volunteer sites and ask for a boomer. Buy us a few beers. New memories for you and old ones for us. Good times for all!
BYH to NCDOT for failing to pick up dead animals especially deer rotting away along our roadsides. After hit and killed by speeding drivers or dumped off as waste by trophy hinters, this rotting garbage is leaking into our water system. Our and or pets’ health does not seem to be of much concern for y’all.
Recent medical reports state that if you are old and fat you are most likely already gone on to the next place. I’m not leaving until I find out the secret to life. I think the secret to life is understanding ECU Athletic Department finances or “why bridges ice before roads.”
Bless your heart to the Pitt County NAACP. You apparently do not know how history works. You can’t change it or hide it, you have to learn from it. Please stop accusing the people of Chicod of being racist or supporting of racism. Why does the NAACP always want to call something racist when it can’t be racist. It is just a statue.
BYH cancel culture! The Grinch has finally really stolen Christmas. I read that they’re going to stop printing Dr. Seuss books. What’s next, the Bible?
To the runners: Please stay off the streets. We have plenty of sidewalks! Why would anyone except those with a death wish use a road for vehicles to run? We love you but be smart! Have you noticed all the dead animals on the roads?
