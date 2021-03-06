BYH to those in the advanced placement classes, you have earned it and your parents have encouraged and supported you. You get there only if you work hard and qualify, there is no magic shortcut. Proud of all of you achievers.
As an amputee, I must comment on the recent "Baby Blues" comic strip that had an "amputation" punchline. I'm literally stumped as to why you'd publish such a lame joke, which frankly left me limp. I'd like to kick you all in the ... oh, wait, us amputees can't really kick that well. Never mind (BMH).
BYH the auto plaza for failing to have a sidewalk or crosswalk to safely get to your business. There is no way to safely get across the street to your store or any others in the plazas or mall nearby. If I can't cross the road, you can't get my business.
BYH to the price of gas going up by 45 percent since the elections. Some say supply and demand. What's changed during the pandemic? For the past year we have been going to Walmart, eating out and traveling to see relatives. As soon as Biden was elected the oil companies needed to get a head start to make up for future losses due to the green deal. Get used to this people. It's only the beginning.
The president can affect gas prices when he affects demand (ie shutting down pipelines, altering the national stockpile). Or does supply and demand not apply when it is your preferred politician (Biden) or because you hate another politician (Trump)? Bless your partisan heart.
I keep hearing that ECU is transferring money to the athletic department from "money that the university has made?" Isn't ECU owned by the taxpayers? If they are "making money" then shouldn't they reduce the price of tuition? Maybe have an option on the application that allows a prospective student to choose academics or athletics. How about giving the students a say rather than listening to the cheap fans? "Come on, man!"
BOH, we are all tired of seeing people on television and in the paper receiving shots. Please!
Not true, bless your contributor. Gas has increased 50 to 75 cents since Biden has been in office. You can color it any way you want and before long it will be up to $5 a gallon and then all of your food and everything you need to buy will be effected. Maybe you are lucky enough to be in the new elite group in America, the haves instead of the have nots.
We are all going to need the vaccinations with Biden opening our borders to millions of illegal aliens with no health care. This is just the beginning. Bless the health and heart of America.
Bless your heart to the tens of millions of people who voted for Joe. How do you feel when you pass the gas station and gas is up 50 cents a gallon over when he was elected? He doesn't have to drive to work. We pay his gas bill.
What a country we live in. The country is now run by spineless politicians elected by woosies, whiners, wimps and freeloaders.
BYH to people who believe in science when it comes to climate change, but discard science in order to justify abortion when it comes to an unborn fetus. You all need to get your story straight.
Curses to the fascist Republicans, who have put forth 253-plus voter suppression bills all across America in Republican strongholds, in response to their losses in the last election. Instead of winning in the public court of ideas, they have to resort to cheating just to stand a chance.
BYH, voter suppression is the only policy agenda left for the White Christian Identity Party, also known as the GOPQ.
BYH to those who still think the election was stolen from Trump. You all must be special sorts of geniuses who think the Democrats can rig an election but somehow lose seats in Congress and couldn't even figure out how to win the Senate outright. What color is the sky in your world?
BYH Donald Trump, someone had to give a State of the Union address and you, the real POTUS, stepped up to the task. Thank you.