Rising gas prices got you down? BOHs for not supporting more investments into complete streets. Just imagine how much we all would save if we had sidewalks and bike lanes that connected us to places safely. Just a couple of gas tanks worth of gas and new shoes, and a new bike cost are covered. We'd all be healthier and our world cleaner. Instead Russia controls our wallets due to our addiction to cheap gas.
BOH, is VP Kamala Harris being sent to Poland to possibly find out the root cause of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, you know that big country next to the little country? Her visit to our southern border was so helpful. What a joke of an administration. Bless their hearts! I truly love our country and wouldn't want to live anywhere else, but this administration is such an embarrassment. Can't wait till 2024 ... if we survive.
Once again fake news strikes BTH's. If you want to know what Trump REALLY said concerning Putin, go to the original Interview (I heard it live). Don't take Rachel and CNN as truth. They are paid to mislead you. Go to the source read or listen your self. Don't Google, the first five to 10 entries give you what the left wants you to think. BYH, do your own research for original sources.
BYH to the moron blaming Trump for high gas prices. As a Trump voter, I am not happy because O'Biden is killing America. Anyone with any brains at all would not kill fossil fuels until there was a viable replacement. How's that solar/wind mill jet plane working for ya?
NBYH here. Our country is spinning out of control due to the policies of our current president and some people on this site still think President Trump is the issue. I am beginning to think we have a leftist troll on the BYH site whom is more inclined to post propaganda than the truth.
Putin = Trump. Now do you get it? Bless somebodies heart.
Pray for Ukraine, they are fighting for not only their own democracy, but the world's.
No, you idiot, Americans should not be suffering economically and be happy about it.
If that moronic Biden administration had an ounce of brains among all of them there would be no hardships here. It is your stupid policies that are causing all the pain. And all you can say is buy a $100,000 electric car. BYH.
To the total idiot that wrote in BYH, if you don't think Biden had anything to do with gas prices here in the US rising are you mentally ill. You need to go get some help. You are pitiful and insane.
BYH to the "freaking idiot" who apparently thinks President Biden started the war in Ukraine. If you pay attention to a reliable news outlet you will find that it was the murderous dictator Putin who initiated it, cheered on by our former president, who was impeached for attempting to blackmail the Ukrainian president.
Bless our hearts. The state Constitution requires voter ID. The state legislature passed a law to implement voter ID. Now the Democratic party has challenged the law, claiming it discriminates against black people. Presumably the Democrats feel that blacks are too stupid or too lazy to acquire a voter ID. How racist and insulting is that? Will the single-Democrat seat majority on the state Supreme Court bench endorse that racist theory?
