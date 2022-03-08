BYH to the gentlemen midway down East Fifth Street. They do excellent work. Not only do they excel at their craft, but they are the last ones to let you down.
Bless your heart to the writer complaining about the difficulty of getting a Z-pack for a sinus infection. The great majority of sinus infections are viral in origin and a Z-pack is worthless. Your health care provider is practicing good antibiotic stewardship, which will help prevent bacterial resistance to antibiotics from developing and the side effects which come from antibiotic use.
BOH. If TV ads work, West Shore Home should be booked until 2025.
BYH. In my world, the difference between pastry (made with flour) and dumplings (made with cornmeal) is in the ingredients. BTW, Mom’s Grill in Little Washington has chicken and pastry on Wednesday. Usually sells out in one hour.
No BYH to the dad and his pro-book-banning followers. You have no right to control what another parent deems appropriate school reading for their child. I trust the professional educators 100 percent more than I trust you and the pro-book-banning group to determine appropriate reading for school kids.
BTH of those looking for tasty chicken and pastry. Check out Mom’s Grill in Washington. It’s old-school Southern goodness and available on Wednesdays but go very early or it’s gone. Get a spectacular cheese biscuit while you’re there.
Russia will take Ukraine. Then sanctions will gradually be dropped against Russia because they hurt both parties. Then back to normal. We all know how it will end. Let us grasp the reality of the situation. Sad but true.
BYH Greenville City Government. I was in Chapel Hill last week. Their police department is conducting a citywide police presence targeting safe driving issues. Traffic violations, especially speeders, are being addressed. Ever wonder why Greenville does not feel it necessary to properly address this problem? Noise and speed are a threat to all. Remember this when you next go to the polls.
BYH NCDOT for proposing to spend $15.3 million of our tax money on just over one mile of a road. If making Dickinson Avenue is so expensive because you want pretty trees on it, maybe stop trying to gentrify black neighborhoods and force people out of them. Spend the $15.3 million on projects that uplift people, not just to make the road faster for college kids to go drinking.
BYH to the one who said here that the chicken and pastry they make is some of the best ever. Would you please BYH me your recipe? I’m going to try! Not having much luck googling it.