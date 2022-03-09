In the weekend paper you asked for more opinions on cartoons for the funny pages. I think a daily Pickles would be just absolutely wonderful for many of us seniors who really would relate to that comic strip very much. A daily Pickles would be great.
BYH. It’s very simple. Pastries are flat and rolled out. Dumplings are round, like a medium-sized meatball.
I guess coming from Virginia, I would be a Yankee to some in North Carolina. Loud tail pipes that serve no purpose, loud music, whether rap, country or heavy metal, is basically yours to enjoy, not the other 10 cars around you. This ain’t culture squashing, this is the “all about me generation.”
This is a resounding no BYH to Circle K and WimCo! Just saw a sign at the corner of East Fire Tower and the Bayswater Roads that Circle K is planning another gas station there. How many gas stations do we need on Fire Tower? Really! Surely there must be P&Z regs on the gas station population on that road. If not, the P&Z folks need to be fired!
Bless your hearts, I agree with those of you who would replace “Nancy” with “Breaking Cat News.” I was unhappy when that newspaper in Raleigh dropped both “Breaking Cat News” and “Wallace the Brave.” “Nancy” has been around all my life. Some love the simplicity of style but it has always fallen flat for me. I recommend a poster from “Breaking Cat News” called “Shelter Cats.”
BYH to the “ladies” involved in a knife fight at Sam’s Club. While I am no expert on this sort of thing, it just seems inappropriate to me.
BYH PGV for being one of the most inaccessible airports in our area. No shuttle service to downtown; no bike lanes; no transit stop; not even a simple sidewalk on the property or even nearby. No wonder ENC is world reknown for its obesity problems!
Have you noticed that all the drugs come today with the same warnings about possible side effects? Think of any malady that you can imagine and it is a possible side effect to the medicine you are taking. Fortunately I have reached an age where side effects no longer have an effect on me. Is that grammar right? Of course the “Don’t worry, be happy” theory does not work with old folks either. Arrrgh.
BYH to DOT. I’ve been driving N.C. 102 and County Home once or twice every day for over 20 years. Sometimes 102 and Ayden Golf Club Road, too. Why do we need four-way stops there? I’ve never seen a wreck or more than two cars stopped. Now Grimesland has them too? What happened? Did you get a sale on stop signs? Where else do you feel the need to bother Pitt County residents? Hmmm.