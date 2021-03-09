BYH to the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department and their annual fundraising pancake meal. Never have I had so much of a delicious meal for such a worthy cause. Do it again!
BYH to the customers at Sam’s Club who still refuse to wear a mask while in the store risking the health of every customer and employee. Check your privilege at the door and stop the spread!
BYH to the Chicod residents and the NAACP for trying their best to blame confederate statues and President Donald Trump for racial tensions when former county commissioner and Democrat Ephraigm Smith wants to take possession of the statue and place on his private property. Nice try.
BYH Pitt County commissioners. I wish you would spend as much time focusing on cleaning up our county of trash and dilapidated properties as you do on the removal and placement of statues.
BYH county commissioners. No matter where you decide to re-erect the Confederate monument someone will oppose. Just like some who are not happy you moved it. Don’t be intimidated by Henderson or anyone. Find a place to re-erect the monument.
Why does the statue being placed on private property represent racial division when the NAACP doesn’t. It should be the national association for all people. No bless your heart.
A no BYH to the dumb driver who hit the poor dog on Statonsburg Road on Saturday morning. Hope karma is good to you!
Math quiz: So the ECU Athletic Department is losing money. How do you use creative accounting to balance the books? Correct answer: Empty the vending machines. Those quarters add up!
Do you have your nose up in the air because you’re driving a Lexus, or did you buy a Lexus because you always have your nose up? Like the rest of us stink.
BYH to the cardinals and other birds at my bird feeder. I fought the squirrels and the squirrels won. I tried!
BYH to Nikola Tesla, who was quoted, “The day science begins to study non-physical phenomena, it will make more progress in one decade than in all the previous centuries of its existence.”
BYH, there is an ancient native legend that says, “When a human dies, there is a bridge they must cross to be able to enter into heaven. At the head of the bridge waits every animal that human encountered during their lifetime. The animals, based on what they know of that person, decide which humans may cross the bridge and which are turned away.” That would be karma at its finest.
Wait, Greenville is hosting the Softball World Series but does not offer softball for girls through its parks and recreation department? Smaller towns do and they have fewer resources, including fields.
