The price of gas drops dollars per barrel but only drops pennies at the pumps in Greenville.
No BYH to the AAC men’s basketball coaches who voted ECU’s Jayden Gardner to the league’ s second team rather than the first team. He led the league in scoring average, was third in rebounds plus was in the top four league-wise in several other stats. What a travesty. Reflects their opinion of ECU’s basketball program.
No St. Patrick’s Day event this year? I think this might be a conspiracy from the Mexican beer producer to punish the Irish.
BTH of whoever was whining that past Democratic presidents didn’t have plans or procedures in place for past pandemics. They did. They’ve been ignored. SARS, Ebola, and Bird Flu were never pandemics. Keep carrying the president’s water though.
BYH, what’s the big deal about this virus? The Prez said it would disappear like a miracle come April and he is a “stable genius” ain’t he? What, me worry?!
We should be thankful we have good leadership with the city while we navigate through these uncertain times.
BYH, Jesus is telling us to get ready because He is coming back soon. Go to church Sunday.
As long as you have fewer than 100 people ...
BYH to the Obama administration, when stock markets didn’t crash, sports events weren’t canceled, businesses didn’t get crushed when they were confronted with epidemics because they accepted and followed the advice of health care experts. Trump owns this mess. How do you like small government now?
One can only wonder how competently Hillary would surely have handled this pandemic situation. Instead we have The Great Pretender.
AOC and the Squad have pushed Democrats as far to the left as they can go. I don’t think any normal person would be willing to vote for a Democrat. Sure President Trump lies, cheats and steals, but other than that he’s “alright.”
BYH to folks who submit your thoughts to this column. From the posts I have seen, I believe the old adage “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.” applies in most cases. You should not take all you hear or read on social media as being accurate.
BYH left wing CNN TV reporters. You are more interested in finding blame for the coronavirus and its handling than discussing the problem and disseminating information. I just cannot why anyone with any common sense can listen to such dribble. It’s not just my opinion — the ratings reflect this.
Bless the heart of all these cancellations. What am I suppose to do with all these sports teams not playing? Guess I might have to talk to my wife again.
